Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

COVID-19 impacts on Australian households (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 09:36pm EDT

COVID-19 impacts on Australian households

Results from the first ABS Household Impacts of COVID-19 Survey show that in the first week of April, around 12% of Australians aged 18 and over with a job were working more hours than usual due to COVID-19, and around 24% were working less hours.

'The survey found that around 3% of people who had a job in early March no longer had one by early April' said Michelle Marquardt, ABS Program Manager for Household Surveys.

'The majority of Australians are adhering to public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with 98 per cent practicing social distancing and 88 per cent avoiding public spaces and events. We also found that one in six Australians are wearing a facemask (17%) as one of their preventative measures.

Whilst the findings show that Australians are taking a range of precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, two-thirds (68 per cent) still remain concerned or very concerned about their health due to the spread of COVID-19.

Already 2.2 million Australians aged 18 and over have had a flu vaccination this year with another 12.2 million intending to be vaccinated. However, 4.9 million do not intend to have a flu vaccination this year'.

The survey also showed that 52 per cent of Australians aged 18 and over changed or cancelled their travel plans in March due to COVID-19.

The ABS would like to thank those Australian households that contributed to these survey results. The ABS plans to release additional information about the experiences and impacts with COVID-19 on these households' over the next few months.

Further information can be found in Households Impacts of COVID-19 (cat. no. 4940.0).

Media notes:

When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.

For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media Team on 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri).

The information in this release about people's job situation is not directly comparable to the official measures of Australia's labour force. Respondents were asked simple questions about changes to their job situation, rather than the full suite of employment-related questions included in the ABS' Labour Force Survey (see Questionnaires Used in the Labour Force Survey, cat. no. 6232.0). More information about measuring the labour market impacts of COVID-19 can be found here.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 01:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16pTaiwan statistics agency downgrades growth this year to between 1.3 and 1.8%
RE
10:16pADB Provides $1 Million in Relief for Vanuatu After Cyclone Harold
PU
10:16pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Ventures Raises $50 Million, Exceeding Fund Capitalization Target
PU
10:12pJapan stimulus package boosted to $1.1 trillion due to cash payouts - draft
RE
09:40pChina cuts benchmark rate for second time this year, as widely expected
RE
09:36pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA, NIA to partner to attain 2020 rice prod'n target
PU
09:36pAIIB Approves USD170-M Loan to Improve Bangladesh Sanitation Infrastructure
PU
09:36pCOVID-19 impacts on Australian households (Media Release)
PU
09:31pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury and CBP Announce Deferment of Duties and Fees for Certain Importers During COVID-19 Response
PU
09:31pPlowing work a positive sign in agriculture
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEA : CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING : CDB Financial scraps purchas..
2UK finance jobseekers increase 43% in first quarter, coronavirus impacts hiring
3BANK OF MONTREAL : BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO to Begin Accepting Applications for the EDC COVID-19 Relief Program
4MAROC TELECOM : MAROC TELECOM : PR-Q1 2020 Results 20/04/2020
5ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group