COVID-19: monitoring the impact of the pandemic on enterprises

05/19/2020 | 06:08am EDT
Summary

The proportion of enterprises operating in the first fortnight of May increased to 90%, from 84% in the previous fortnight, with the Distributive trade sector standing out, where the percentage rose from 84% to 92%.
Given the situation that could be expected without the pandemic, 77% of the enterprises continued to report a negative impact on turnover. When comparing the 1st fortnight of May with the 2nd fortnight of April, the vast majority of the enterprises point to stabilization (41%) or a small variation (41%) in turnover. The evolution of orders/clients was the main factor mentioned by the enterprises that reduced turnover in this period, while the change in the containment measures was the most cited reason by the enterprises that reported increases.
50% of the enterprises reported reductions in persons employed effectively working in the 1st fortnight of May (58% in the previous fortnight). Regarding the 2nd fortnight of April, most enterprises did not report a change in the number of persons employed (70%), while among the rest, the percentage that reported an increase was slightly higher than the percentage that registered a decrease. The Distributive trade registered the highest percentage of enterprises with an increase in the number of persons employed (22%).
The activity recovery is conditioned by the hygiene and safety requirements imposed on enterprises. In this context, a new survey question points out that the unavailability of individual protection material, the restrictions on physical space and the high costs are the factors that make it most difficult to meet these requirements.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 10:07:03 UTC
