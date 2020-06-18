Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19's Impact on - Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. and American Diagnostic Corp. | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/18/2020 | 11:36pm EDT

The global body temperature monitoring devices market is expected to grow by USD 112.98 million as per Technavio. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, market growth is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 7%. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200618005838/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the body temperature monitoring devices market during the forecast period. High fever is one of the very first and most common symptoms of COVID-19. Temperature readings of the individual have to be frequently monitored to formulate a treatment plan specific to the patient's condition. Thus, with the increasing number of positive cases of COVID-19, the demand for different types of body temperature monitoring devices is expected to increase.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

https://www.technavio.com/report/body-temperature-monitoring-devices-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing availability of premium body temperature monitoring devices. In addition, the increasing demand from airports for the screening of passengers is anticipated to boost the growth of the body temperature monitoring devices market.

Continuous product innovation in the body temperature monitoring devices market is expected to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. Vendors are offering products with improved features to retain existing consumers and attract prospective consumers. For instance, iProven DMT-316 by iProvèn can be used on the forehead and ears. This medical thermometer can record temperature within 3 seconds. The digital display on the thermometer is large and easy to read. The thermometer can also recall up to the last 20 temperature readings. The increasing availability of such advanced product offerings helps to attract prospective customers. This will lead to increased sales and high-volume production of vendors, which will propel the growth of the global body temperature monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. has business operations under various segments, such as safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, health care, consumer, and corporate and unallocated. The company offers 3M MonitorMark Time Temperature Indicators which help in monitoring thermal exposure of temperature sensitive products during transportation and storage.

American Diagnostic Corp.

American Diagnostic Corp. offers an extensive range of products such as stethoscopes, blood pressure measurement apparatus, thermometers, vital sign monitors, pulse oximeters, penlights, caseware, instruments and accessories, laryngoscopes, and others. The company offers body temperature monitoring devices under the brand, Adtemp.

Beurer GmbH

Beurer GmbH operates its business through various segments, such as beauty, medical, wellbeing, active, and babycare. The company offers non contact thermometers under the brand, Beurer which help in measuring body temperature as well as ambient and surface temperature.

Briggs Corp.

Briggs Corp. has business operations under two segments: products and services. The company offers thermometers under the brands MABIS, Kendall Genius, HealthSmart, Geratherm, and other brands.

EASYWELL BIOMEDICALS Inc.

EASYWELL BIOMEDICALS Inc. operates its business through three segments: pharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, and medical devices. The company offers infrared ear thermometers.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

  • Digital thermometer
  • LFT and TTI

Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

  • North America
  • Asia
  • Europe
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:21aINNOVENT BIOLOGICS : Announces the NMPA Granted Marketing Approval for BYVASDA® (Bevacizumab Biosimilar) in China
PR
12:18aX FINANCIAL : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 30, 2020
PR
12:17aAir freight rates head back to earth as virus-driven boom cools
RE
12:17aReliance Industries Becomes Debt Free After Over $20 Billion Equity Fundraising
DJ
12:16aRIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING : BPI, RCBC issuing local bonds anew to raise funds
AQ
12:16aBENGUET : town hall on lockdown
AQ
12:16aCHINA TELECOM : Don't fear to collect P231.7 B for China reef destruction
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:01aYATRA ONLINE, INC. : Announces Pricing of USD$10.0 Million Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
PR
06/18TOKYO ELECTRON : stocks mixed in morning on virus fears, business recovery hopes
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says it cannot rule out 'fraud of considerable proportions'
2ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. : ENPH Kirby McInerney LLP Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against E..
3JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. : JAPAN AIRLINES : lifts coronavirus travel curbs to help economy bounce back
4COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Respiratory Masks Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Incidence and Preva..
5NATIONAL COMEDY CENTER :'s Father's Day Tributes to Jerry Stiller, John Cleese, Richard Pryor and Desi Arna..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group