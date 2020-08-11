Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID Health Project : (CHP) Partners with the University of Texas and Lyon College to Provide COVID-19 Testing and Help Schools Resume Campus Life

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

COVID Health Project (CHP) announced today its partnership with the University of Texas at Austin and Lyon College. CHP will provide turnkey COVID-19 testing solutions to help both schools resume day-to-day operations this Fall.

CHP’s engagement with the University of Texas, one of the nations’ largest educational institutions, began earlier this Summer with a successful pilot for UT Football. Going forward, CHP will provide testing and tracking for the entire UT Athletics Department.

For Lyon College, a private liberal arts institution in Batesville Arkansas, CHP will begin immediate testing of faculty and staff to ensure a safe start to the 2020-2021 school year. Students will be tested once they return to campus. As Lyon College President Joey King explains, “One of our most critical requirements is testing – ensuring capacity and rapid results – so that everyone feels safe coming back to campus. Thanks to CHP, we are now COVID ready.”

With certified clinical lab capacity and experience serving high-volume populations, CHP serves education, business, local government and healthcare institutions with fast and accurate testing at scale. Test results are turned around within 48 hours and reported to clients on a secure, HIPAA-compliant web portal.

“Speedy, reliable COVID-19 testing is the cornerstone of providing a safe environment, whether employees or students” says Chuck Brady, CEO of CHP. “As we countdown to re-opening of schools and businesses, CHP is proud to partner with these two institutions of higher learning and implement an accurate, reliable and timely COVID-19 testing plan on their behalf.”

About COVID Health Project

CHP is a partnership between scientists, healthcare professionals, industry advisors and independent lab owners. Our mission is to get America back to work. For more information, visit www.covidhealthproject.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:59pStoneCo Ltd. Announces Launch of Proposed Follow-on Offering of Class A Common Shares
GL
10:59pTarga Resources Partners LP Prices Upsized $1.0 Billion Offering of Senior Notes
GL
10:59pENTHUSIAST GAMING : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results with Increase in Direct Sales and Subscriptions
AQ
10:59pALBERTSONS : Announces Pricing of Its Upsized Senior Notes Offering
AQ
10:58pSTONECO LTD : . to Announce Conference Call on Second Quarter 2020 and Business Combination Agreement with Linx, tomorrow,  August 12, 2020
AQ
10:58pMexican Aquafeeds Producers and Fish Farmers Participate in USSEC Virtual Course
PU
10:55pWillScot Mobile Mini Announces Pricing of $500 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering
GL
10:55pFormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences
GL
10:54pTrulieve Launches National Expungement Week Initiative
PR
10:53pS&P GLOBAL : Builders FirstSource Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; FB Financial & CoreCivic to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Dungeon and Fighter Mobile says release will be delayed
2WH GROUP LIMITED : WH : Six-Month Net Profit Rose 19%
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Re..
5MBB SE : MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 1..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group