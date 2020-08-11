COVID Health Project : (CHP) Partners with the University of Texas and Lyon College to Provide COVID-19 Testing and Help Schools Resume Campus Life

COVID Health Project (CHP) announced today its partnership with the University of Texas at Austin and Lyon College. CHP will provide turnkey COVID-19 testing solutions to help both schools resume day-to-day operations this Fall.

CHP’s engagement with the University of Texas, one of the nations’ largest educational institutions, began earlier this Summer with a successful pilot for UT Football. Going forward, CHP will provide testing and tracking for the entire UT Athletics Department.

For Lyon College, a private liberal arts institution in Batesville Arkansas, CHP will begin immediate testing of faculty and staff to ensure a safe start to the 2020-2021 school year. Students will be tested once they return to campus. As Lyon College President Joey King explains, “One of our most critical requirements is testing – ensuring capacity and rapid results – so that everyone feels safe coming back to campus. Thanks to CHP, we are now COVID ready.”

With certified clinical lab capacity and experience serving high-volume populations, CHP serves education, business, local government and healthcare institutions with fast and accurate testing at scale. Test results are turned around within 48 hours and reported to clients on a secure, HIPAA-compliant web portal.

“Speedy, reliable COVID-19 testing is the cornerstone of providing a safe environment, whether employees or students” says Chuck Brady, CEO of CHP. “As we countdown to re-opening of schools and businesses, CHP is proud to partner with these two institutions of higher learning and implement an accurate, reliable and timely COVID-19 testing plan on their behalf.”

About COVID Health Project

CHP is a partnership between scientists, healthcare professionals, industry advisors and independent lab owners. Our mission is to get America back to work. For more information, visit www.covidhealthproject.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005853/en/