Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

COVID clauses await wary buyers in Canada's home selling season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/18/2020 | 08:15am EDT
A sign advertising the sale of new homes stands in empty lot of land in East Gwillimbury

In Canada's typically busy home-selling season, wary buyers are donning masks and gloves to view properties while realtors offer virtual tours and coronavirus clauses as the real estate industry copes up with the outbreak.

Canadian home resales are forecast to fall by about 30% to a 20-year low this year, Royal Bank of Canada estimates. Home sales slumped 14.3% in March from February.

Armed with new COVID clauses, some agents are still trying.

The COVID clauses include confirming buyers' health and recent-travel history and waivers that free the seller and agent from any liability in the event the client gets sick following a property viewing.

Toronto-based agent Alexandra Côté provided virtual tours of about 25 properties, using Skype calls and video tours, for clients recently before they zeroed in on one.

After her clients decided on a property, they and Côté, in masks and gloves, would visit the property in person. "I was actually surprised at how well it worked," she said.

For an industry that relies on in-person visits and where purchases are influenced by touch and feel, the social-distancing restrictions have tempered buyers' enthusiasm.

"Nothing is going to compare to viewing the house in person," Royal LePage sales agent Tom Storey said. Storey's team has seen a spike in virtual walk-throughs for their properties, despite having 95% of business on pause.

Vancouver real estate agent David Hutchinson now carries a "COVID kit," consisting of gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and bleach. He had to recently abide by a rule prohibiting more than two people from entering a building during a property viewing.

Hutchinson has clients complete a questionnaire confirming they have not traveled in the past 14 days and are not feeling sick. 

"It's commonplace now," he said.

But the Real Estate Council of Alberta is warning against the use of COVID clauses, saying it may not be in the seller?s or buyer?s best interests and advising parties to seek legal advice.

Todd Sanderson, an agent for Royal LePage in British Columbia, said his clients don't open doors, touch light switches or anything in the property.

"They treat the homes like a museum," he said.

(Editing by Denny Thomas and Steve Orlofsky)

By Denise Paglinawan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37aBritain mulling new business support scheme - Sky News
RE
09:21aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE OF R : Procurement operations of Pulses and Oilseeds directly from Farmers at MSP
PU
08:47aSouth Africa's SAA offers staff severance packages after state pulls plug
RE
08:20aEXCLUSIVE : Amazon deploys thermal cameras at warehouses to scan for fevers faster
RE
08:19aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : In companies' earnings, words may matter more than numbers
RE
08:18aBeer may lose its fizz as CO2 supplies go flat during pandemic
RE
08:15aCOVID clauses await wary buyers in Canada's home selling season
RE
07:21aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Government amends the extant FDI policy for curbing opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions of Indian companies due to the current COVID-19 pandemic
PU
07:16aSAUDI ARABIAN MONETARY AGENCY : SAMA Permits 9 New FinTech Companies to Operate in the Regulatory Sandbox Specialized in Providing Saving Solutions for Individuals and Crowdfunding for SMEs
PU
06:25aTotal working with Mozambique to manage COVID-19 cases at LNG site
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INCYTE CORPORATION : INCYTE :  FDA Approves Incyte's Pemazyre™ (pemigatinib) as First Targeted Treatment..
2ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : ALTRIA : Boss Resigns After Juul Deal Sours
3SCHLUMBERGER NV : SCHLUMBERGER : Cuts Jobs, Slashes Dividend
4PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Sales Leap As Consumers Seize on Hygiene
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW to Reopen Europe Plants With List of New Safety Rules

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group