Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID has Created Severe Economic Challenges for Barbados… But Some Indicators Remain Positive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 05:29pm EDT
COVID has Created Severe Economic Challenges for Barbados… But Some Indicators Remain Positive
Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

Created 06 Aug, 2020
General Press Release
Views: 30
Print Share

Central Bank of Barbados Governor Cleviston Haynes, revealed during his half year review that Barbados recorded a double-digit decline in economic activity for the first six months of 2020.

'The virtual cessation of activity in the tourism sector, combined with curfews and temporary business closures, deepened the initial contraction that was realised during the first three months of the year. Preliminary data now suggests that economic output fell by 27 percent in the second quarter, resulting in an overall decline of almost 15 percent over the first six months of 2020.'

The slowdown in the economy resulted in significant job losses, with more than 33,000 unemployment claims and a total pay-out of over $70 million being recorded by the National Insurance Scheme between late March and the end of June. More than 30 percent of those claims were by people directly employed in the tourism sector, which saw long-stay arrivals decline by approximately 54 percent and cruise arrivals down by 34 percent, but layoffs were not limited to that sector. Retail (also known as the distribution sector), construction, and real estate, and other industries have also seen layoffs, underscoring how significantly tourism activity impacts other areas of the economy.

During his review of the economy, Haynes also disclosed that Barbados' debt to GDP ratio increased in the first half of the year, moving from 120 percent at the end of 2019, to an end of June figure of 124.7 percent. This as Barbados has set itself a target of lowering that ratio to 60 percent of GDP by the end of fiscal year 2033/2034. Haynes however indicated that the island is still on track to meet that target.

Despite COVID-19's severe impact on Barbados' economy, Haynes noted during his review that some economic indicators remain positive, including two that are key to Barbados' agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Even with a combined decrease in revenue and increase in expenditure, Government was still able to earn more than it spent, resulting in a fiscal surplus of 0.5 percent of GDP, and critically, a primary surplus - the difference between what Government earns and what it spends, not including interest payments on debt - of 1.7 percent of GDP, or $151.5 million. The primary balance is not only a key provision of Barbados' Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the IMF, but also an indication that it has the ability - fiscal space - to pay down its debt.

A second positive takeaway from the Central Bank's review is the continuing improvement in the level of international reserves, which now stand at $2.02 billion, the equivalent of almost 27 weeks of imports. This $536 million increase is due to both funds received from multilateral organisations, and from local earnings:

'This growth was largely attributable to borrowings from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the IMF, including through an augmentation of the IMF Extended Fund Facility to provide budgetary support for Government during the financial year. Tax revenue that was sourced in foreign exchange and continued net purchases from the banking system also contributed to the reserve accumulation.'

Consistent with the challenges currently facing Barbados' economy, Haynes ended the press conference on a serious note, but one that offered both a glimmer of hope and a call to action:

'The global economic shock created by this pandemic has made it difficult for us and our regional neighbours over the past few months. The continued uncertainties present a challenging period ahead. But in Barbados, we do so with sound economic fundamentals developed over the past two years… The combined efforts of all stakeholders, including government, the financial and non-financial private sector, civil society and labour will be crucial. We must therefore work together to adjust to the new environment and achieve our goals.

'Yes, it will test our resilience but I believe that we are up to the task.'



Disclaimer

Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 21:28:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pArmanino Launches Return-to-Work Solutions to Help Organizations Navigate Workplace Reopening
GL
05:59pNOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP : . Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
AQ
05:59pIMAGEWARE : reg; Restructures Certain Senior Securities
PU
05:59pMOSYS : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
05:59pBrown Presses CFTC For A Comprehensive Review of Possible Oil Market Manipulation; Says The Agency Must Do More To Protect Consumers From Market Abuses
PU
05:58pGDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES : Releases its Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
AQ
05:56pLINAMAR : Canadian auto parts maker Linamar's cost controls help post smaller loss
RE
05:56pIndependence Holding Company Announces 2020 Second-Quarter and Six-Month Results
GL
05:54pCalifornia judge weighs Uber, Lyft driver classifications
RE
05:54pCORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Financials Q2 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3THALES : THALES : High Tech to Offer Thai Citizens One of the World's Most Secure E-Passports
4SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits
5WORKDAY INC. : Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group