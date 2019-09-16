CP Kelco Expands LMA Pectin Production by 15% to Address Global Market Demand

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Kelco , a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, announced today that it will increase pectin production capacity by about 15 percent at its Lille Skensved, Denmark, facility in response to continued global demand for the product. This significant investment will enhance market supply in 2020 of low methoxyl amidated (LMA) pectin, which is suited for products such as ambient drinking yogurts and fruit preparations.



“Two converging megatrends are driving the demand for pectin: the consumers’ increased desire for dairy and plant-based protein products, and a continued drive towards better-for-you, clean label foods and beverages,” said Susanne Sörgel, Senior Director, Pectin Platform Strategy at CP Kelco. “As a result, the global pectin market is experiencing significant growth and we predict this will continue. This capacity investment at our Denmark plant will strengthen our ability to meet the evolving needs and growth aspirations of our customers worldwide.”

In March 2019, CP Kelco also announced an investment to expand pectin production capacity at its Limeira, Brazil, facility by approximately 10 percent. “With this further expansion of pectin capacity to come online in 2020, we are demonstrating our ongoing commitment to provide a sustainable supply of this important nature-based ingredient into the future,” added Luiz Azzolino, Senior Director, Food Gums Operations at CP Kelco.

Derived from citrus peels, CP Kelco’s GENU® Pectin is a multifunctional, label-friendly ingredient that serves as a stabilizer and texturizing agent in jams and jellies, yogurts, acidified protein beverages, dairy desserts and more. The GENU Pectin portfolio includes products that meet non-GMO, vegan and organic compliance requirements. CP Kelco is the world’s leading pectin producer, operating production facilities in Limeira, Brazil, Lille Skensved, Denmark and Groβenbrode, Germany.

