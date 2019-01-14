Log in
CP Kelco Receives Non-GMO Project Verification for 19 GENU® Pectin Products

01/14/2019 | 09:22am EST

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Kelco, a leading global producer of specialty hydrocolloid solutions, announced today that the following 19 GENU® Pectin products are Non-GMO Project (NGP) verified: 

  • GENU® BETA Pectin
  • GENU® Pectin type B rapid set
  • GENU® Pectin type D slow set
  • GENU® Pectin type DD extra slow set
  • GENU® Pectin type LM-12 CG
  • GENU® Pectin type LM-12-CG-Z
  • GENU® Pectin type LM-18 CG
  • GENU® Pectin type LM-22 CG
  • GENU® Pectin type LM-101 AS
  • GENU® Pectin type LM-102 AS
  • GENU® Pectin type LM-104 AS
  • GENU® Pectin type LM-105 AS
  • GENU® Pectin type JMJ
  • GENU® Pectin type YM-100-H
  • GENU® Pectin type YM-150-H
  • GENU® Pectin type YM-100-L
  • GENU® Pectin VIS-Z
  • GENU® Pectin type YM-115-L
  • GENU® Pectin type YM-115-H

NGP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and protecting a non-GMO food supply in North America.

Pectin, which is extracted from citrus peel, provides unique gelling, thickening and stabilizing properties in various food and beverage applications, including fruit juices, acidified protein drinks, jams, jellies, bakery mixes and fillings, dairy desserts and beverages, soups and sauces and it serves as a gelatin replacement in desserts and gels, amongst others.

“With our history of technical expertise, ongoing research and problem-solving with customers, we serve as an extension of a food manufacturer’s R&D team and understand the challenges of keeping up with food industry trends,” said Jérôme Béra, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at CP Kelco. “We have seen increasing consumer interest in NGP-verified consumer products in North America and we strive to help our customers by achieving the verification for some of our key products. Shortening the NGP verification process makes it easier for our customers to introduce new products on shelves.”

For the most up-to-date list of CP Kelco NGP-verified products, visit the Non-GMO Project website. To learn more about these products and how to develop or improve formulations, send an email to solutions@cpkelco.com or visit http://www.cpkelco.com/.

About CP Kelco

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and part of J.M. Huber Corporation, CP Kelco is a leading producer of specialty hydrocolloids with offices and facilities across the globe. Featuring an extensive range of hydrocolloid solutions and serving over 100 countries, CP Kelco leverages its capabilities to bring concepts and ideas to real-world products in a broad range of applications. The company’s specialty ingredients touch a wide variety of consumer and household products and industrial applications, tailored to meet the needs of regional consumers. Key product lines are Gellan Gum, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Diutan Gum and Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate, as well as other unique biopolymers. Visit http://www.cpkelco.com/ for more information.

CONTACT:
Michele Cacdac-Jones
Office: +1 678 247 7149
Mobile: +1 770 743 0564
michele.cacdac-jones@cpkelco.com

CP Kelco logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
