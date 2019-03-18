CPA Global: Memotech 7.5 Delivers a Productivity Breakthrough to Stretched Corporate IP Departments Through Its Extended Suite of New Applications

IP technology leader CPA Global® today announces significant
updates to its Memotech software. A market leader in delivering
much-needed productivity increases for enterprise IP departments,
Memotech 7.5 adds five new applications that are each individually
designed to address specific efficiency challenges not met by the
current IP software market offerings.
Developed as a result of five separate, focussed R&D programmes, each
working directly with existing customers on specific areas of the IP
process, the new applications integrate seamlessly with Memotech 7.5
-
File application – extends the software workflow management
capabilities of Memotech from inside the IP department out across the
customer’s network of agents, increasing efficiency by up to 80%.
-
Docket application - manages the inbound flow of documents,
data and email correspondence from agents and patent offices into
Memotech through an AI-powered intelligent agent, dramatically
reducing process steps and the risk of errors.
-
Workflow application – collects all the information needed to
complete invention disclosures in a user-configurable flow. Smart
forms and dynamic steps can be created directly by users based on
business unit needs, helping business make decisions faster.
-
Meeting application - automates the end-to-end decision-making
process for all patent decisions, significantly reducing time and
effort and creating a best-in-class user experience for non-IP admin
personas.
-
IP One Data - Memotech 7.5 also verifies and corrects IP data
through integration with CPA Global’s common data layer of cleansed
public IP data, ensuring accuracy of data makes it easier to protect
critical assets and get the most from IP.
“Corporate IP departments are increasingly feeling the pinch, with
increased pressure to create more value with fewer resources” comments
Simon Webster, CEO of CPA Global. “Memotech 7.5 is the ultimate IP
productivity platform with new applications designed from the ground up
to liberate valuable resources to focus on creating value for their
business.”
Memotech 7.5 is already available to CPA Global customers wishing to
upgrade, and for demo to new customers.
