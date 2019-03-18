CPA Global: Memotech 7.5 Delivers a Productivity Breakthrough to Stretched Corporate IP Departments Through Its Extended Suite of New Applications

Memotech extends its lead in IP productivity with a new suite of ground-breaking applications that deliver significant gains in efficiency and liberate much needed IP resources for companies.

IP technology leader CPA Global® today announces significant updates to its Memotech software. A market leader in delivering much-needed productivity increases for enterprise IP departments, Memotech 7.5 adds five new applications that are each individually designed to address specific efficiency challenges not met by the current IP software market offerings.

Developed as a result of five separate, focussed R&D programmes, each working directly with existing customers on specific areas of the IP process, the new applications integrate seamlessly with Memotech 7.5

File application – extends the software workflow management capabilities of Memotech from inside the IP department out across the customer’s network of agents, increasing efficiency by up to 80%.

– extends the software workflow management capabilities of Memotech from inside the IP department out across the customer’s network of agents, increasing efficiency by up to 80%. Docket application - manages the inbound flow of documents, data and email correspondence from agents and patent offices into Memotech through an AI-powered intelligent agent, dramatically reducing process steps and the risk of errors.

manages the inbound flow of documents, data and email correspondence from agents and patent offices into Memotech through an AI-powered intelligent agent, dramatically reducing process steps and the risk of errors. Workflow application – collects all the information needed to complete invention disclosures in a user-configurable flow. Smart forms and dynamic steps can be created directly by users based on business unit needs, helping business make decisions faster.

– collects all the information needed to complete invention disclosures in a user-configurable flow. Smart forms and dynamic steps can be created directly by users based on business unit needs, helping business make decisions faster. Meeting application - automates the end-to-end decision-making process for all patent decisions, significantly reducing time and effort and creating a best-in-class user experience for non-IP admin personas.

- automates the end-to-end decision-making process for all patent decisions, significantly reducing time and effort and creating a best-in-class user experience for non-IP admin personas. IP One Data - Memotech 7.5 also verifies and corrects IP data through integration with CPA Global’s common data layer of cleansed public IP data, ensuring accuracy of data makes it easier to protect critical assets and get the most from IP.

“Corporate IP departments are increasingly feeling the pinch, with increased pressure to create more value with fewer resources” comments Simon Webster, CEO of CPA Global. “Memotech 7.5 is the ultimate IP productivity platform with new applications designed from the ground up to liberate valuable resources to focus on creating value for their business.”

Memotech 7.5 is already available to CPA Global customers wishing to upgrade, and for demo to new customers.

About CPA Global

CPA Global is a world leading intellectual property technology provider, trusted by many of the world’s respected companies and law firms. Our offering is modular and scalable, so customers can add capabilities as they need them. Our outstanding team delivers integrated innovation and IP productivity software, services and insights across an established network globally. Our technology is supported by one common data layer, combining big IP data with leading algorithms and analytics to facilitate confident, risk-free decision making every time. We support customers every step of the way to realise the value of their ideas and to make IP work better.

