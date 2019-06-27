Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CPAT Corn Producers Association of Texas : Enrollment Open for New USDA Grassland Conservation Initiative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

Enrollment notices for eligible agricultural producers to enroll in the new Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) Grassland Conservation Initiative(GCI) recently went out. This program was established by the 2018 Farm Bill.

Please be aware the deadline to enroll in the new GCI program is tomorrow, June 28, 2019.

Below is information from the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service in Texas (NRCS) regarding the enrollment period.

Agricultural producers with eligible base acreage that has been in grass or grasslands over a nine-year period, rather than planted with commodity crops, have an opportunity to enroll in the new Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) Grassland Conservation Initiative (GCI), which was created by the 2018 Farm Bill. Producers must sign up by June 28, 2019, to participate in this enrollment period.

Eligible producers should have received a letter from USDA's Farm Service Agency (FSA) providing information on the new initiative and how to apply.

When enrolling in the CSP Grassland Conservation Initiative, producers must meet or exceed the stewardship threshold for one priority resource concern by the end of the five-year contract. Producers will receive $18 per acre per year for the next five years.

This initiative has different rules than the rest of CSP, and it will be administered separately. Eligible producers who apply are accepted into the initiative, their applications will not need to be ranked, and payments do not count towards the CSP payment limitations.

Eligible operations have base acres, which are lands where producers have historically grown commodity crops, where crops have not been grown from January 1, 2009, through December 31, 2017, and the land has returned to grass or grasslands. Formerly, these producers would have been available for assistance through Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs available through FSA. Now, this assistance is made available through the CSP Grassland Conservation Initiative.

For more information, contact your local USDA service center. Please contact FSA if you have questions about your planting history or NRCS if you are interested in GCI.

Disclaimer

CPAT - Corn Producers Association of Texas published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 16:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00pOPERATIVE : Co-op curbs green house gas emissions in face of climate emergency
PU
12:57pOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : launches Inform Inspect(TM) digital asset inspection system
AQ
12:55pAlberta eases oil production curtailments for August
RE
12:55pUNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS : Cows and Climate Change
PU
12:50pPAVAN S P A : welcomes you to SNACKEX 2019
PU
12:50pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : USMCA trade talks making progress
PU
12:47pSwiss government triggers countermeasures in EU bourse battle
RE
12:45pCPAT CORN PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION OF TEXAS : Enrollment Open for New USDA Grassland Conservation Initiative
PU
12:40pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Support payments must not decrease, says UFU
PU
12:35pUN UNITED NATIONS : Security Council 2374 Committee Hears Briefing on Sexual Violence in Mali Conflict
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as early summer sales shine
5JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About