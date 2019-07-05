Log in
CPAT Corn Producers Association of Texas : Texas corn checkoff, association invests in young Texans

07/05/2019 | 09:13pm EDT

In June, Texas Corn Producers' Member Development & Education Director Paul Montgomery made the trek down to College Station to join industry leaders and youth across the state at Texas 4-H Roundup. With a long-standing history of developing youth across the state, Texas 4-H continues to live up to its motto of making the best better, and Texas Corn Producers (TCP) is a proud sponsor of its programs.

[Attachment]

Leaders 4 Life 2nd Place: Leon County, District 8

Leaders 4 Life

Seeing a need to invest in the industry's up-and-coming generation of young leaders, TCP is a strong supporter of the youth organization's Leaders 4 Life contest. This contest focuses on developing leadership skills through a group service-learning project over the course of the year. Participants demonstrate their public speaking, parliamentary procedure, and project management skills. As a principal sponsor for this contest, Texas Corn Producers enjoyed the opportunity to contribute to judging the competition - seeing the young leaders' growth and proficiency on shine.

[Attachment]

Leaders 4 Life 1st Place: Guadalupe County, District 10

'I was grateful for the opportunity to represent TCP as both a judge and supporter of the Leaders 4 Life contest,' Montgomery said. 'As a former 4-H member, I am impressed by the quality of work these 4-Hers put forth, which makes me excited for the future of the agricultural industry.'

Roundin' Up

Beyond the state contests, TCP spent the rest of the week interacting with attendees and promoting the state's checkoff and association programs and initiatives for young Texans.

[Attachment]

Texas 4-Her Georgia Brown won the corn guessing game at the TCP booth at this year's 4-H Round Up!

Education is just one pillar of TCP's work, but sustaining our industry and protecting opportunities for future generations is always at the forefront. Continued support for youth organizations such as Texas 4-H proves to be invaluable to maintaining a better tomorrow. TCP looks forward to the continued support of our youth and Texas 4-H as a Double Clover Level sponsor.

TCP supports agricultural literacy and youth development in a number of areas: from youth organization support to scholarships and more! Visit the Education tab of the TCP website for further details and information on youth education initiatives.

Disclaimer

CPAT - Corn Producers Association of Texas published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2019 01:12:01 UTC
