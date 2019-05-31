CPAT Corn Producers Association of Texas : Year-round E15 a win for American consumers, farmers

Texas Corn Producers Association (TCPA) President Wesley Spurlock, a farmer from Stratford, Texas, issued the following in response to today's announcement from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to allow for year-round sales of E15, a gasoline blend with 15% ethanol, which was previously limited in summer months:

'Today's announcement from EPA is good news for American consumers, as well as the agricultural industry. For the first time as peak driving season ramps up this summer, consumers have a cleaner-burning, lower-cost fuel option at the pumps with E15. The fuel has long been approved for use in any 2001 model or newer vehicle and is the most widely-tested fuel to date.

TCPA and fellow corn organizations advocated for this change for years, which is welcomed news to a key market for the industry. Today's decision is a step in the right direction to making a greener, more affordable fuel more widely available to consumers. This low-carbon source of octane in our fuel also means an opportunity for air quality improvements nationwide.

Additionally, corn farmers are pleased to see the Trump administration affirm its commitment to aiding a troublesome farm economy. As farmers face tumultuous markets and commodity prices, as well as soaring input costs, news that a vital market now has the opportunity to expand is promising. There's a long road ahead to drive the farm economy back to a positive course, but we are hopeful with movement such as this.

Today's announcement is a win for U.S. consumers, a win for America's environment, and a win for the nation's farmers.'