Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CPC Commission for Protection of Competition : 05/07/2019 - Notification of a concentration concerning the acquisition of Tatcha LLC by Conopco, Inc. (Unilever)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 09:28am EDT
The Service of the Commission for the Protection of Competition has received a notification of a concentration concerning the acquisition of Tatcha LLC by Conopco, Inc. which is traded under the name Unilever.

Tatcha LLC is a public company registered under the Laws of the Delaware State of the USA. Tatcha LLC is active in the manufacture and sale of personal care products.

Conopco, Inc. is based in the New York City of the USA. Conopco, Inc. is part of a group of companies which was form by a series of agreements between the parent companies Unilever plc and Unilever NV.

Unilever N.V. is a company duly registered under the laws of the Netherlands and is listed at the Amsterdam stock exchange and the New York stock exchange. Unilever plc is a company duly registered under the laws of the Wales and England and is listed at the Amsterdam stock exchange and the New York stock exchange. Unilever group of companies is active in the food, household and personal care products sectors.

Disclaimer

CPC - Commission for the Protection of Competition published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 13:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:43aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Mpi
PU
09:43aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Bulgaria strengthens its co-operation with the OECD via an Action Plan
PU
09:43aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Several tax proposals aim to promote investments in start-ups and sunrise industries in the country
PU
09:43aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : FDI inflows into India remained robust in 2018-19
PU
09:42aCanadian dollar pulls back from eight-month high after surprise jobs decline
RE
09:42aRevamped Euribor lending benchmark wins regulatory approval
RE
09:38aANIMA FEDERAZIONE DELLE ASSOCIAZIONI NAZIONALI D : Possible US duties - Further EU product list
PU
09:37aStrong jobs gains send dollar to more than two week highs
RE
09:37aStrong jobs gains send dollar to more than two week highs
RE
09:36aWall Street opens lower after strong jobs data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : deliveries climb in H1, sources say, leaving production challenge
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank's investment bank chief exits in unfolding multi-billion dollar overhaul
5AMAZON.COM : UK competition regulator puts brake on Amazon's Deliveroo investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About