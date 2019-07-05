CPC Commission for Protection of Competition : 05/07/2019 - Notification of a concentration concerning the acquisition of Tatcha LLC by Conopco, Inc. (Unilever)

The Service of the Commission for the Protection of Competition has received a notification of a concentration concerning the acquisition of Tatcha LLC by Conopco, Inc. which is traded under the name Unilever.

Tatcha LLC is a public company registered under the Laws of the Delaware State of the USA. Tatcha LLC is active in the manufacture and sale of personal care products.

Conopco, Inc. is based in the New York City of the USA. Conopco, Inc. is part of a group of companies which was form by a series of agreements between the parent companies Unilever plc and Unilever NV.

Unilever N.V. is a company duly registered under the laws of the Netherlands and is listed at the Amsterdam stock exchange and the New York stock exchange. Unilever plc is a company duly registered under the laws of the Wales and England and is listed at the Amsterdam stock exchange and the New York stock exchange. Unilever group of companies is active in the food, household and personal care products sectors.