Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CPFL Energia files 2019 20-F Form Annual Report with the SEC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

CAMPINAS, Brazil, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPFL Energia (B3: CPFE3) announces that its 2019 20-F Form annual report has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2020 and is available on the company's Investor Relations website (www.cpfl.com.br/ir).

Investors can receive a printed copy of the report, free of charge, including the complete audited financial statements, by requesting it from CPFL Energia's Investor Relations Area, through the contacts below.

Investor Relations
Phone: 55 19 3756-6082 / 8458
Facsimile: 55 19 3756-6089
E-mail: ri@cpfl.com.br 
Site: www.cpfl.com.br/ir

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpfl-energia-files-2019-20-f-form-annual-report-with-the-sec-301047100.html

SOURCE CPFL Energia S.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:08pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Baidu, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
06:05pPOSaBIT Announces Delay in Filing Financial Statements
NE
06:05pQUANTERIX : Announces Simoa® Success Grant Program to Accelerate Promising Infectious Disease & Immunology Research
BU
06:02pALUF HOLDINGS, INC. : And COLOTRAQ Agree To Unwinding Acquisition
PR
06:02pNabis Holdings Inc. to Postpone Annual and Q1 Statutory Filings Due to COVID-19 Related Delays
GL
06:01pKBR, INC. : to Hold First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
PR
06:01pMarrone Bio Innovations Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule
GL
06:01pCISCO : AppDynamics Positioned Highest on Ability to Execute Axis and Named a Leader for Eighth Consecutive Time in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring
BU
06:01pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Industrial Lighting Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Cree Inc. and Eaton Corporation Plc | Technavio
BU
06:00pJOURDAN RESOURCES : Announces Resignation of Director
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group