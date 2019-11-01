Log in
CPFL Renováveis : Notice to the Market -Election of the Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer

11/01/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 08.439.659/0001-50 and Company Registry (NIRE)

35.300.335.813

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Election of the Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. (CPRE3) ("CPFL Renováveis" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4 of the Brazilian Corporations Law and Instruction CVM No. 358/02, informs to its shareholders and to the market in general that the Board of Directors of CPFL Renováveis elected, on October 24th, 2019, Mr. YUEHUI PAN for the position of Chief Financial (CFO) and Investors Relations Officer, with term of office effective as from November 1st, 2019..

Campinas, November 1st, 2019.

Fernando Mano da Silva

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

CPFL Renováveis SA published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 22:27:03 UTC
