CPFL Renováveis : Notice to the Market -Election of the Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A.
Publicly Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Election of the Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer
CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. (CPRE3) ("CPFL Renováveis" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4 of the Brazilian Corporations Law and Instruction CVM No. 358/02, informs to its shareholders and to the market in general that the Board of Directors of CPFL Renováveis elected, on October 24th, 2019, Mr. YUEHUI PAN for the position of Chief Financial (CFO) and Investors Relations Officer, with term of office effective as from November 1st, 2019..
Campinas, November 1st, 2019.
Fernando Mano da Silva
Chief Executive Officer
Disclaimer
