CPFL Renováveis : Notice to the market - Postponing of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings

CPFL ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS S.A.

Companhia Aberta

CNPJ sob o nº 08.439.659/0001 e NIRE 35.300.335.813

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("CPFL Renováveis" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of art. 157, paragraph 4° of the Brazilian Corporation Law and of CVM Ruling No. 358/02, and aligned with Provisional Measure No. 931, of March 30th , 2020, hereby informs to the shareholders and the market the decision to, exceptionally, postpone the holding of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings ("GM"), scheduled to take place on April 29th, 2020, at 10 am at the Company's headquarters.

The decision was made with the best interest of the Company and its shareholders in view of the restrictions and impacts caused by Covid-19, with special attention to preserving the health of all.

The Company will keep shareholders and the market informed about the evolution of the facts and any relevant developments related to the impact of Covid-19 and will inform the market and its shareholders in due course of the new date for the realization of its GM, with the new disclosure of the Call Notice, the Management Proposal and the Remote Voting Ballot, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481/09 and the Brazilian Corporation Law

Campinas, April 17th, 2020

YUEHUI PAN

Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer