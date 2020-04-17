Log in
CPFL Renováveis : Notice to the market - Postponing of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings

04/17/2020 | 06:06pm EDT

CPFL ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS S.A.

Companhia Aberta

CNPJ sob o nº 08.439.659/0001 e NIRE 35.300.335.813

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

A CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("CPFL Renováveis" ou "Companhia"), em atendimento ao disposto no art. 157, §4° da Lei das S.A. e na Instrução CVM n° 358/02, e em linha com a Medida Provisória nº 931, de 30 de março de 2020, vem comunicar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral a decisão de, excepcionalmente, postergar a realização das Assembleias Gerais Ordinária e Extraordinária de Acionistas ("AGOE"), previstas para acontecer no próximo dia 29 de abril de 2020, às 10h00 na sede social da Companhia.

A decisão foi tomada visando o melhor interesse da Companhia e de seus acionistas tendo em vista as restrições e impactos causados pelo Covid-19, com especial atenção à preservação da saúde de todos.

A Companhia manterá os acionistas e o mercado informados sobre evolução dos fatos e quaisquer desdobramentos relevantes relacionados ao impacto da Covid-19 e informará oportunamente ao mercado e a seus acionistas a nova data de realização de sua AGOE, com a nova divulgação do Edital de Convocação, da Proposta da Administração e do Boletim de Voto

  • Distância, nos termos da Instrução CVM n° 481/09 e da Lei das S.A.
    Campinas, 17 de abril de 2020.

YUEHUI PAN

Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

CPFL ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS S.A.

Companhia Aberta

CNPJ sob o nº 08.439.659/0001 e NIRE 35.300.335.813

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("CPFL Renováveis" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of art. 157, paragraph 4° of the Brazilian Corporation Law and of CVM Ruling No. 358/02, and aligned with Provisional Measure No. 931, of March 30th , 2020, hereby informs to the shareholders and the market the decision to, exceptionally, postpone the holding of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings ("GM"), scheduled to take place on April 29th, 2020, at 10 am at the Company's headquarters.

The decision was made with the best interest of the Company and its shareholders in view of the restrictions and impacts caused by Covid-19, with special attention to preserving the health of all.

The Company will keep shareholders and the market informed about the evolution of the facts and any relevant developments related to the impact of Covid-19 and will inform the market and its shareholders in due course of the new date for the realization of its GM, with the new disclosure of the Call Notice, the Management Proposal and the Remote Voting Ballot, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481/09 and the Brazilian Corporation Law

Campinas, April 17th, 2020

YUEHUI PAN

Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CPFL Renováveis SA published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 22:05:04 UTC
