CPI AEROSTRUCTURES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU) securities between March 15, 2018 and February 14, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 24, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On February 14, 2020, CPI announced that its financial statements for fiscal year 2018, the last three quarters of 2018, and the first two quarters of 2019 should no longer be relied upon due to errors in those financial statements relating to the Company's recognition of revenue from contracts with customers under ASC Topic 606.

In addition, the Company announced that investors should no longer rely upon the independent auditor’s reports on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as management’s reports on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, press releases, and investor communications describing the Company’s financial statements for these periods. The Company also announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer.

On this news, CPI’s share price dropped sharply, to close at $4.87 per share.

The complaint, filed on February 24, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CPI Aerostructures’ financial statements included in the Company’s Forms 10-Q for the first, second, and third quarters of 2018 and 2019 incorrectly applied generally accepted accounting principles and thus revenue, net income, retained earnings, and contract assets were overstated; (2) as a result, the financial statements included in the Form 10-Qs for 2018 and 2019 and the annual report on Form 10-K for 2018 could no longer be relied upon and required restatement; (3) CPI Aerostructures lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting and effective disclosure controls and procedures as of the period during each reporting period of 2018; (4) CPI Aerostructures lacked effective disclosure controls and procedures during the third quarter of 2019; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

