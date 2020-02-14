CPI AEROSTRUCTURES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating CPI Aerostructures, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) on behalf of CPI stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether CPI has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 14, 2020, CPI announced that its financial statements for fiscal year 2018, the last three quarters of 2018, and the first two quarters of 2019 should no longer be relied upon due to errors in those financial statements relating to the Company's recognition of revenue from contracts with customers under ASC Topic 606.

In addition, the Company announced that investors should no longer rely upon the independent auditor’s reports on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as management’s reports on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, press releases, and investor communications describing the Company’s financial statements for such these periods. The Company also announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer.

On this news, CPI’s share price dropped sharply, to close at $4.87 per share.

