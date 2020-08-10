Log in
CPI Press Release July 2020

08/10/2020 | 12:04pm EDT

Central Bank of Egypt

Data Release

August 10, 2020

Monthly headline urban CPI inflation, published by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics on August 10, 2020, recorded 0.4 percent in July 2020 compared to 1.8 percent in the same month of the previous year and to 0.1 percent in June 2020. Accordingly, the annual headline inflation rate recorded 4.2 percent in July 2020, compared to 5.6 percent in June 2020, due to a favorable base effect.

Monthly core CPI inflation, computed by the Central Bank of Egypt, recorded negative 0.1 percent in July 2020 compared to positive 0.1 percent in the same month of the previous year and to negative 0.3 percent in June 2020. Accordingly, the annual core inflation rate recorded 0.7 percent in July 2020, compared to 1.0 percent in June 2020.

The spreadsheet including inflation statistics has been posted on the monetary policy link on the website at: http://www.cbe.org.eg/en/MonetaryPolicy/Pages/Inflation.aspx. The monthly inflation note will be published on August 15, 2020.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Egypt published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 16:03:00 UTC
