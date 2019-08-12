CPI, Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Jul 103.5 (7) 103.3 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jul +0.3% (24) +0.1% -- ex food & energy M/M Jul +0.2% (23) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jul +1.7% (15) +1.6% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Jul +2.1% (15) +2.1% Wednesday 0830 Import Prices Jul -0.1% (11) -0.9% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 10 214K (17) 209K 0830 Retail Sales Jul +0.3% (22) +0.4% -- ex autos Jul +0.4% (20) +0.4% 0830 NY Empire St Fed Svy Aug 0.5 (10) 4.3 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Aug 8.0 (11) 21.8 0830 Productivity (Prelim) 2Q +1.7% (20) +3.4%* 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 2Q +2.0% (17) -1.6%* 0915 Industrial Production Jul +0.1% (21) +0.0% 0915 Capacity Utilization Jul 77.8% (17) 77.9% 1000 Business Inventories Jun +0.1% (14) +0.3% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Aug 65 (14) 65 Friday 0830 Housing Starts Jul 1.24M (22) 1.253M -- percent change Jul -1.0% -0.9% 0830 Building Permits Jul 1.27M (13) 1.220M -- percent change Jul +4.1% -6.1% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 97.0 (17) 98.4** (Prelim) *1Q Revised Reading **End-July Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

