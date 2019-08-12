Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

CPI, Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 02:14pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Jul       103.5  (7)    103.3 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Jul      +0.3%   (24)  +0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Jul      +0.2%   (23)  +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Jul      +1.7%   (15)  +1.6% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Jul      +2.1%   (15)  +2.1% 
Wednesday 0830  Import Prices               Jul      -0.1%   (11)  -0.9% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 10    214K   (17)   209K 
          0830  Retail Sales                Jul      +0.3%   (22)  +0.4% 
                  -- ex autos               Jul      +0.4%   (20)  +0.4% 
          0830  NY Empire St Fed Svy        Aug       0.5    (10)   4.3 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Aug       8.0    (11)   21.8 
          0830  Productivity (Prelim)       2Q       +1.7%   (20)  +3.4%* 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Prelim)   2Q       +2.0%   (17)  -1.6%* 
          0915  Industrial Production       Jul      +0.1%   (21)  +0.0% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Jul       77.8%  (17)   77.9% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Jun      +0.1%   (14)  +0.3% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Aug       65     (14)   65 
Friday    0830  Housing Starts              Jul       1.24M  (22)   1.253M 
                  -- percent change         Jul      -1.0%         -0.9% 
          0830  Building Permits            Jul       1.27M  (13)   1.220M 
                  -- percent change         Jul      +4.1%         -6.1% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Aug       97.0   (17)   98.4** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*1Q Revised Reading 
**End-July Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
03:02pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
03:00pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
03:00pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
02:14pCPI, Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
01:52pYen, gold gain on trade war angst; Argentine peso sinks
RE
01:46pYen, gold gain on trade war angst; Argentine peso sinks
RE
01:43pYen, gold gain on trade war angst; Argentine peso sinks
RE
12:19pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat - Aug 12
DJ
12:18pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Winter Wheat-Aug 12
DJ
12:18pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Aug 12
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group