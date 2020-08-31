Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CPI annual rate of change estimated at 0.0%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 04:35am EDT
Summary

Based on the information made available until the date of the present press release, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) annual rate is estimated to be nil in August 2020 (0.1 percentage points (p.p.) below the previous month). The core inflation index, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, was also nil (0.1% in July). The annual rate of change of the index for energy products is estimated to be -5.0% (-5.3% in July).
The estimated CPI monthly rate was -0.2% (in July, the final value was -1.3% and -0.1% in August 2019), while the CPI 12-month average rate was estimated at 0.1% (the same rate as in the previous month).
The estimate of the Portuguese Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) annual rate of change was -0.2% (-0.1% in July).
The June CPI final results will be released on September 10th, 2020.

Despite the circumstances determined by the pandemic COVID 19, Statistics Portugal will try to maintain the statistical production and release calendar, although some adjustments might occur associated with the impact of the pandemic in obtaining primary information. For this reason, Statistics Portugal asks for the best collaboration by firms, households and public entities in answering to Statistics Portugal's requests to obtain information, using Internet and telephone as alternative channels to face-to-face contacts. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, depends crucially on this collaboration that Statistics Portugal is grateful for in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 08:34:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:48aKNORR-BREMSE : Oddo reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04:45aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Announcement change of supervisors
PU
04:45aGLOBAL BRANDS : Fy2020 annual report
PU
04:45aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Submission of the Audited Financial Statements for the three-month period and the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
PU
04:45aHARBIN BANK : Proxy form for the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting to be held on 15 october 2020
PU
04:45aZHONGGUANCUN SCIENCE TECH LEASING : Announcement pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules
PU
04:45aTRULY INTERNATIONAL : Further delay in despatch of circular in relation to a major transaction for the formation of the amoled jv company
PU
04:45aSINOFERT : Announcement - financial data of sinochem fertilizer for the six months ended 30 june 2020
PU
04:45aIX BIOPHARMA : has issued its response to address key questions received from the Shareholders ahead of the upcoming extraordinary general meeting to be held on 4 September 2020 and has provided an update of the financial effects of the proposed placement of 44,491,299 new ordinary shares.
PU
04:45aRENO DE MEDICI S P A : Conversion option of convertible saving shares into ordinary shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover
2VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Veolia Offers to Acquire Suez Stake, Eyes Takeover
3BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
4SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
5KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : U.S. scraps Philips ventilator order in 2020 earnings blow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group