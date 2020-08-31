CPI annual rate of change estimated at 0.0%

Based on the information made available until the date of the present press release, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) annual rate is estimated to be nil in August 2020 (0.1 percentage points (p.p.) below the previous month). The core inflation index, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, was also nil (0.1% in July). The annual rate of change of the index for energy products is estimated to be -5.0% (-5.3% in July).

The estimated CPI monthly rate was -0.2% (in July, the final value was -1.3% and -0.1% in August 2019), while the CPI 12-month average rate was estimated at 0.1% (the same rate as in the previous month).

The estimate of the Portuguese Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) annual rate of change was -0.2% (-0.1% in July).

The June CPI final results will be released on September 10th, 2020.

