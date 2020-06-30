Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CPI annual rate of change estimated at 0.2%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 04:49am EDT
Summary

Based on the information made available until the date of the present press release, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) annual rate was estimated at 0.2% in June 2020 (-0.7% in May). The core inflation index, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, was 0.3% (0.7 percentage points (p.p.) above the previous month). The annual rate of change of the index for energy products is estimated to be -7.6% (-10.9% in May).
The estimated CPI monthly rate was 0.9% (in May, the final value was -0.4% and nil in June 2019), while the CPI
12-month average rate was estimated at 0.1% (the same rate as in the previous month).
The estimate of the Portuguese Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) annual rate of change was 0.3% (-0.6% in May).
The June CPI final results will be released on July 10th, 2020.

Despite the circumstances determined by the pandemic COVID 19, Statistics Portugal will try to maintain the statistical production and release calendar, although some adjustments might occur associated with the impact of the pandemic in obtaining primary information. For this reason, Statistics Portugal asks for the best collaboration by firms, households and public entities in answering to Statistics Portugal's requests to obtain information, using Internet and telephone as alternative channels to face-to-face contacts. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, depends crucially on this collaboration that Statistics Portugal is grateful for in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 08:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:06aTRANSCORP HOTELS : to Raise N10 Billion Through Rights Issue
AQ
05:06aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Diplomat Sacked for Criticising Dutch Companies' 'Corruption' in Nigeria - Report
AQ
05:05aHighGold Mining Commences Drill Program at the Johnson Tract Project, Southcentral Alaska, USA
NE
05:05aUMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY : postpones publication of the 2019 annual financial statements and date for the 2020 Annual General Meeting due to COVID-19 pandemic
EQ
05:05aFRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:04aGovernment policies providing more than USD 500 billion to farmers every year distort markets, stifle innovation and harm the environment
PU
05:04aTOYOTA MOTOR : LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2020 Virtual Grand-Prix Selection
PU
05:03aGoogle stymies media companies from chipping away at its data dominance
RE
05:03aJLT Mobile Computers offers free guide on how to increase productivity in the warehouse
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
4EXCLUSIVE: Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source
5BPER BANCA S.P.A. : Intesa bids to shake up Italy bank landscape with UBI offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group