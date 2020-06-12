CPI annual rate of change is -0.7%

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) annual rate was -0.7% in May 2020 (-0.2% in April). The annual core inflation rate, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, was -0.4% (-0.2% in the previous month).

The CPI monthly rate was -0.4% (0.3% in the previous month and 0.1% in May 2019), while the CPI 12-month average rate was 0.1% (0.2% in the previous month).

In May 2020, the Portuguese Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) annual rate was -0.6% (-0.1% in the previous month). This rate is 0.7 percentage points (p.p.) below the figure estimated by Eurostat for the Euro area (in the previous month, this difference was 0.4 p.p.).

Despite the circumstances determined by the pandemic COVID 19, Statistics Portugal will try to maintain the statistical production and release calendar, although some adjustments might occur associated with the impact of the pandemic in obtaining primary information. For this reason, Statistics Portugal asks for the best collaboration by firms, households and public entities in answering to Statistics Portugal's requests to obtain information, using Internet and telephone as alternative channels to face-to-face contacts. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, depends crucially on this collaboration that Statistics Portugal is grateful for in advance.