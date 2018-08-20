CPR Cell Phone Repair Welcomes a New Store in Syracuse, NY

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2018 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise in North America. Now with over 480 stores around the world, the CPR franchise network is pleased to announce the addition of a new store in Syracuse, NY. The CPR network congratulates store owner Tim O'Connor on his accomplishment.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Syracuse, please visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/syracuse-ny/.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/510266/f446e180-95f1-4578-873b-9a353d42d6e1.png

"We're thrilled to welcome Tim to the CPR network," says Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "With his experience in the industry, I'm confident that he'll bring excellent service to the Syracuse community."

CPR Syracuse is on the Syracuse University campus. It sits in the same plaza as Insomnia Cookies and Chipotle. It's also surrounded by numerous popular restaurants, coffee shops, and stores. CPR Syracuse's location makes it ideal and accessible to students in need of fast, affordable device repairs. CPR Syracuse will offer free repair estimates and a limited lifetime warranty on all parts and labor needed for repairs.

Tim has worked in the technology retail industry for over 30 years with Sprint, Nextel, AT&T, and Clearwire. In those years he worked in all levels of management, from a store manager to Regional Vice President.

"I'm excited to join the CPR network," says Tim. "I'm very passionate about technology retail. I've perfected my customer service through years of experience and can't wait to provide top-notch assistance."

Tim lives in Syracuse and has two sons in college. He loves to spend his free time enjoying sports and the outdoors.

Syracuse will provide repairs on all of their customers' favorite devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, drones, and game consoles. To get started on a repair at CPR Syracuse, visit their website or stop by the store.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 480 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. For three straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2018 CPR was ranked in the top 30 of the list. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Ritley

Vice President of Franchise Operations and Network Development

sritley@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 ext. 632

Contact:

Stephen Ritley

sritley@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 ext. 632

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair