CPS Energy : Seeking Consultants To Help Facilitate & Inform A New Rate Advisory Committee

SAN ANTONIO, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPS Energy, the nation's largest municipally owned electric and gas utility, is seeking proposals from qualified consultants who will work with its leadership team and Board of Trustees to support and provide subject-matter-expertise to a new community-based Rate Advisory Committee (RAC). Responses to the request for proposals (RFP) are due March 25, 2020.

This RFP is the next step in CPS Energy's support of Mayor Ron Nirenberg's recommendation to create the RAC. An official resolution in support of this new proposal was approved at the March 2, 2020, Board of Trustees' meeting. Through its President & CEO, Paula Gold-Williams, CPS Energy's management team reports to a five-member Board of Trustees. Four members of the Board represent separate quadrants of the utility's service area, which cover all of Bexar County. CPS Energy's service territory also includes portions of seven adjacent counties. The fifth member of the Board is the Mayor of San Antonio who serves in an ex-officio capacity.

The selected consultants, will function in coordination with and, at times, under the direction of CPS Energy management or Board. The chosen consultants will provide subject matter expertise on rate design and costs that are considered in setting the utility's rates, as well as provide input and guidance about additional processes to enhance the company's transparency, public feedback loops, and related stakeholder engagement efforts. The RAC, comprised of a cross-section of the utility's metropolitan-area customers, will work with CPS Energy's management to make recommendations to the Board of Trustees on various aspects of residential, commercial, and industrial rate designs and structures. The work will also include reviews of CPS Energy's overall cost of operations, especially relative to its diverse power generation and supply resources.

"As a community-owned utility, it is imperative that we hear from customers who live throughout our service territory. While we currently have multiple channels for feedback in place, it is always good to develop new avenues to get constructive feedback. We therefore believe that the RAC will be a solid addition to our already vast network of community connections and engagements," said Paula Gold-Williams, President & CEO of CPS Energy.

The RFP was released Wednesday, March 11 and respondents must submit their proposals to CPS Energy by 3 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, March 25. To access the full RFP, visit the company's website. The award could be made to one or a cohort of complementary consultants. CPS Energy will also make responsible and helpful process adjustments to the RAC program in consideration of important developments associated with COVID-19.

