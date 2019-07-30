Log in
CPS HR Consulting : Collects Nearly 1,700 Books Through 14th Annual Children's Book Drive

07/30/2019 | 10:06am EDT

A total of 1,669 books and $639 in funds were donated to buy books for children in need at the River Oak Center for Children

CPS HR Consulting gave the gift of reading to children in need through the company’s 14th Annual Children’s Book Drive benefiting the River Oak Center for Children. The human resources consulting firm collected a total of 1,669 books including 1,028 gently used books and 641 new books.

With monetary donations from the book drive totaling $639, even more new books will be bought for the center. The new books collected will be provided through the River Oak’s Santa’s Workshop gift-giving program for children and families receiving services at the River Oak Center for Children.

“We have an incredible amount of support each year, and 2019 was no different,” said Jerry Greenwell, CEO of CPS HR. “We want to send a heartfelt thanks to everyone who has donated books, time or money to help make a difference for thousands of children since we began our annual children’s book drive. Books have massive positive impacts on children’s happiness and education, helping set them up for bright futures.”

According to the National Commission on Reading, the single most significant factor impacting a child’s early educational success is whether or not they are introduced to books and have been read to at home by parents or guardians prior to beginning school. Through this book drive, CPS HR looks to increase the chances of success for as many children as possible.

When the tradition began in 2006, it was part of a city-wide children’s book drive led by a local newspaper. CPS HR continued with their own book drive and, in 2009, found that River Oak Center for Children was the perfect match for the program.

River Oak Center for Children aids children and youth in need of support, coaching and treatment to thrive in school, at home and in the community. River Oak uses strength-based and evidence-based programs to enhance children’s and families’ abilities to manage life’s challenges and achieve their full potential. This support increases their chances of living a successful adult life.

Partnerships that contributed to this year’s drive include Art Consulting Services, Dad’s Kitchen, Dewey Fundamental Elementary School, Dos Coyotes Natomas, Embassy Suites Napa Valley, Hilton Sacramento Arden West, Mod Op, Sacramento River Cats, SnackNation, Spicers and Ultimate Staffing Services.

Since 2006, a total of 39,359 books have been collected and donated by CPS HR to benefit non-profit organizations, and 26,137 books have been donated to River Oak Center for Children since 2009.

For more information about CPS HR, visit: http://www.cpshr.us/.

About CPS HR Consulting

CPS HR Consulting, based in Sacramento, California, is a self-supporting public agency providing a full range of integrated HR solutions to government and nonprofit clients across the country. CPS HR consultants have expertise in the areas of organizational strategy, recruitment and selection, classification and compensation, and training and development. For more information, visit www.cpshr.us or connect with them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
