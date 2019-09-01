CPT Global : Longpela Mainframe Quarterly – August 2019

Load Modules (again)



But we keep finding interesting things about load modules. This is why in this issue we stick to the technical, and have three articles about load modules, program objects and load libraries.

In our first article, we look at load libraries, and what we can do to improve performance when they're loaded. In our second article we look at some of the things to check every few years to ensure that load libraries are performing as well as they can.

In our final article, we look at what RECFM=U datasets really are, and if they can be used for anything other than load modules and program objects.

We promise to write about something else next issue. We hope you enjoy this one.