CPX 2019: Adapting commercial planning to change with Prestige Beverage Group

07/10/2019 | 10:53pm EDT

Connected Planning Xperience 2019 brought together 2,000+ members of the global Anaplan ecosystem in San Francisco to explore what's possible with Connected Planning. It provided an incredible opportunity for us to talk to some of the most innovative companies in the world and learn about what customers are saying about Anaplan.

We were a Premier sponsor at the event this year and on day one of the event, our team had the opportunity to lead a session with Prestige Beverage Group (PBG). The session focused on how PBG is utilizing the Anaplan platform to drive efficiency across the supply chain and improve financial forecasts. Our Supply Chain Lead Jordan Hardy and Principal Solution Architect John Dorma combined forces with Ryan Meehan, Director of Finance and Strategy at PBG to explore how his team developed the internal business case for purchasing Anaplan, where the business is at in its Connected Planning journey, and which initiatives are being targeted for the next fiscal year.

Disclaimer

Anaplan Inc. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 02:52:03 UTC
