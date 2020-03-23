Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CPhA Calls for Stronger Government, Employer Protections for Pharmacy Professionals on the Front Line of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 06:44pm EDT

The California Pharmacists Association (CPhA) Board of Trustees today called upon the state and federal governments to officially recognize pharmacists and pharmacy personnel as “front-line providers” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Such status would compel the distribution of more personal protective gear and implementation of control measures to better protect pharmacy professionals, their patients, and the public.

“Ensuring consistent protection and control measures in all settings where pharmacists and technicians work is of utmost importance,” said Dr. Ken Thai, CPhA President. “Not only is it critical to ensuring the safety of the pharmacy workforce, but it is essential to the maintenance of vital public health services.”

A major advantage to having pharmacists involved in addressing this healthcare crisis is that pharmacies are easily accessible and are located in almost all communities across the state. The ability of pharmacists to administer flu vaccinations is a prime example of the positive effect when states expand pharmacists’ roles to include providing preventive medications. Now, more than ever, all providers must work together to address this overwhelming healthcare crisis.

“Due to their accessibility, pharmacists and technicians are the first healthcare professionals that most people go to with healthcare questions,” said Susan Bonilla, Chief Executive Officer, CPhA. “And in a rapidly fluctuating and uncertain situation as we are currently experiencing, pharmacy personnel are answering more questions from their communities than ever. However, there are currently no official protections in place to ensure their personal safety or support their ability to continue to provide patient care.”

In the meantime, CPhA calls for all “employers, manufacturers, distributors, health systems, and settings in which pharmacists and pharmacy personnel practice to immediately put into place protections, control measures, and procedures,” added President Thai. “This will not only ensure their safety, but is critical to ensuring they can remain on the front lines, protecting public health during this international pandemic.

About CPhA

The California Pharmacists Association (CPhA) is the largest statewide professional association for pharmacists, student pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in the country. CPhA represents the pharmacy profession in all practice settings and promotes the health of the public through the practice of pharmacy.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:58pWOOLWORTHS : to Defer Endeavour Group Separation
DJ
06:55pCHARLOTTE WEB : Announces Line of Credit with J.P. Morgan and Engagement for Commercial Banking Services
AQ
06:53pRIO TINTO : to slow down operations in South Africa, Canada amid virus outbreak
RE
06:51pFACEBOOK : Twitter ad sales hit by coronavirus but active users soar
RE
06:50pPYROLYX AG : emporary shutdown of manufacturing and suspension of trading in Australia
EQ
06:49pCSB Announces Initiatives to Assist Customers and Communities Affected by COVID-19
PR
06:44pCPhA Calls for Stronger Government, Employer Protections for Pharmacy Professionals on the Front Line of COVID-19
BU
06:40pALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $700,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2030
PR
06:40pRio Tinto Slows Some Operations in Response to Coronavirus
DJ
06:38pRIO TINTO : update on COVID-19
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K : AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING K S C P : Western supply chains buckle as co..
2LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
3ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm
4Healthcare group Novacyt wins U.S. approval for coronavirus test
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group