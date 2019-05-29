Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CPhI & P-MEC China to have grand opening in June in Shanghai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 10:55pm EDT

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18-20, 2019, as the indicator of the pharmaceutical expo, the 19th International Exhibition on Chemical Pharmaceutical Ingredient China (CPhI China) sponsored by China Chamber of Commerce of Medicines & Health Products Importers & Exporters and Informa Markets and co-sponsored by Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. will join hands with Pharmaceutical Machinery and Equipment Exhibition (P-MEC China) and other sub-brand expos at this time period to have a grand opening at the New International Expo Center, Pudong new area, China.

The area of this show will for the first time surpass 200,000 square meters, including 13 sections of raw materials for medicine, pharmaceutical adjuvants, preparations, contract customization, bio-pharmacy, natural extracts, veterinary medicine, pharmaceutical machinery, packaging materials, laboratory instruments, environmental protection and cleaning, pharmaceutical logistics, automation and informationization. It provides a specialized and integrated platform for the industrial chain layout optimization of pharmaceutical enterprises.

At the same time, the show will hold more than one hundred splendid meetings and activities whose motif encompasses every sub-field of the industry. The show will analyze the current development situation of the whole pharmaceutical industrial chain, present the most updated developing trends and advanced technologies of global pharmacy, and promote the exchange and mutual learning among the domestic and foreign industries. Meanwhile, the activitie week with theme of "China Pharma Week" will initiate at the third time, encompassing six main themes of Pharmaceutical industry, Leadership, Business, Networking, Recognition, Knowledge and Innovation. Activities are lavish from giant award for top companies in the industry, enterprise manager and leader meeting dinner to innovative products show and journey of discovery. People working at all the sections will harvest high-end social interpersonal relationships under the elegant setting of business cooperation and negotiation.

CONTACT:
Iris Feng
Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co.,Ltd.
+86-21-3339 2255
iris.feng@ubmsinoexpo.com;

Jennifer Yang
+86-21-3339-2533
jennifer.yang@ubmsinoexpo.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cphi--p-mec-china-to-have-grand-opening-in-june-in-shanghai-300858837.html

SOURCE UBM Sinoexpo


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:09aIHS MARKIT : Analysts to Discuss Solar and Energy Storage Industry Trends at SNEC PV Power Expo 2019 and at PV Market Workshop
PU
12:09aOTSUKA : announces the Third Medium-Term Management Plan (65KB)
PU
12:08aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : appoints Ahmed Khashan as its president for Gulf countries
AQ
12:08aTHE GDPR ONE YEAR LATER : what we've learnt so far
AQ
12:08aEQUINOR : Houston blockchain startup raises $6mn in funding round co-led by Saudi Aramco and Equinor
AQ
12:08aSPX FLOW : appoints new aftermarket director for filtration in Europe
AQ
12:07aBLACKSTONE LP : Edra, Blackstone unit submit EOI for Siemens-built Egypt power plants
AQ
12:07aEMAAR PROPERTIES : selects SSH for Dubai's Creek Beach District project
AQ
12:06aICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS : International Cannabis, Biotii and Y Combinator Backed Biotech Innovator to Build Bioworks Foundry
AQ
12:06aORGANIC FLOWER INVESTMENTS : to Acquire Cannabis Branding Company and Exclusive Registered Trademark Portfolio
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About