CR2 : and Network International Announce Partnership to Deliver Mobile Banking as a Managed Hosted Service in MEA

09/02/2019 | 11:01pm EDT

Banking software leader CR2, has signed a strategic partnership with Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce across Africa and the Middle East. CR2 and Network International will deliver mobile banking as a Managed Hosted Service, enabling banks to rapidly deploy and cost-effectively manage their mobile banking services.

CR2 is considered to be the leader in channel banking software in Africa and the Middle East. They recently announced the latest release of their BankWorld Mobile App, which includes Customer Onboarding, KYC and Account Opening functionality that helps drive customer acquisition. The app is intuitive and feature-rich and includes integrated payments functionality, live communication channels, personal financial management, and personalization by the user.

Network International is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa region. The Group provides a full suite of technology-enabled payments technologies as a Managed Service to over 220 Financial Institutions across the region.

The partnership between CR2 and Network International will provide banks with access to a state-of-the-art banking platform as a Managed Service which means low upfront costs and a significantly reduced need for IT support from prospective bank clients.

Kieran Kilcullen, CR2 Chief Commercial Officer, commented: “As we continue to grow our customer base, we recognise the need to offer flexible deployment options for banks. We chose to partner with Network International for their deep technical expertise, experience, reputation and market-leading position. This partnership enables CR2 to capture new customer opportunities in our market and allows all banks to rapidly implement mobile banking services.”

Andrew Key, Managing Director – Africa, Network International, added: “We are very pleased to partner with CR2. The BankWorld mobile app proposition complements our portfolio offering to banks in the region. The ability to deploy mobile banking as a managed service means that banks can have their banking app in the hands of their customers faster, without delay or without the complexity, cost and resources needed by adding infrastructure in-house.”

About CR2

CR2 is a privately held, independent global banking software company, providing specialised products to the banking industry in over 60 countries worldwide. Incorporated in Ireland and founded in 1997, it offers digital and ATM channels that provide personalised services built upon an integrated, omnichannel, digital banking platform known as BankWorld. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, CR2 has a network of international offices in London, Lagos, Cairo, Amman, Dubai, Bengaluru and Perth.

About Network International

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc is the holding company for Network International and the group companies.

ENDS


© Business Wire 2019
