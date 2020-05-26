CRE Veteran Philip Miller Joins Greystone in PropTech Strategy Role

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory firm, announced Philip Miller has joined the company as a Managing Director in a newly created role focused on developing PropTech strategies across its unified lending platforms. Based in New York, Mr. Miller reports to Greystone’s Chief Technology Officer, Jonathan Russell.



Mr. Miller brings over 25 years of CRE lending and securitization experience to Greystone, combined with significant leadership roles in quantitative software development for structured finance trading and origination. In this new role at Greystone, Mr. Miller will leverage his business experience combined with analytics towards the goal of architecting a best-in-class CRE lending user experience using both in-house and third-party data, models and applications.

Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Miller served as Head of CMBS at MUFG, and previously held a similar role at Macquarie. He also held senior leadership roles in CRE lending at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch, and holds a Ph.D. in computer science from University of Southampton (UK).

“Phil’s pedigree as someone who has been deeply enmeshed in the lending and securitization business, yet also brings the tech and quant point of view, is a true asset to Greystone, and will help us achieve our goals in streamlining the online borrower experience,” said Mr. Russell. “Greystone’s mission is to solve the pain points for our clients during the lending journey, and Phil brings the skills and knowledge to elevate our processes.”

