CREMO : Kicks Off Great American Road Trip with Free Haircuts, Shaves and Conversations on the Importance of Men’s Mental Health Awareness

—Multi-City Tour Launches on National Men’s Grooming Day, August 17 and Runs Through September 27, Offering Free Haircuts, Shaves at Participating Barber Shops and Inside Custom-Made CREMO Barber Shop on Wheels—

In honor of National Men’s Grooming Day, today marks the start of a nationwide campaign by men’s grooming brand CREMO™ to promote men’s care and men’s mental health awareness. Through a multi-city “Great American Road Trip” mobile tour, CREMO will make its way across America for six weeks, visiting barber shops and gents in need of grooming, while also promoting awareness and resources for men’s care and men’s mental health issues. The coast-to-coast tour officially begins August 17, with a free grooming event at Logan Bros. Shaving Company in Laguna Beach, Calif., and ends on September 27, in Saugus, Massachusetts, at George’s Barber Shop, the oldest operating barber shop in the USA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005129/en/

For the "Great American Road Trip" mobile tour, men's grooming brand CREMO will make its way across America for six weeks, visiting barber shops and gents in need of grooming, while also promoting awareness and resources for men's care and men's mental health issues. #cremoroadtrip (Graphic: Business Wire)

“CREMO is looking to create meaningful experiences and conversations around men’s care, and more importantly, about how men look and feel, both inside and out,” said Matthew Biggins, CEO and president of Cremo Company. “We love working with barber shops across the country, sharing grooming tips and trends. But more importantly, we’ve learned that barbers are key to sparking discussions that impact men’s mental health. For many men, the barber shop is not only a place to get a cut or shave, but it can provide a reliable, comfortable space to discuss personal issues and find support.”

Through the newly formed CREMO Barber Brigade™, a select group of the nation’s top barber shops, CREMO is dedicated to offering resources and promoting awareness on men’s mental health, including the importance of removing the stigma around opening up about mental struggles. Historically, barber shops have provided men with a safe place to gather, open up, and form community and camaraderie.

Following the kick-off grooming event at Logan Bros., CREMO will share a sneak peek at its one-of-a-kind, customized 1948 Spartan Manor mobile trailer which has been converted into a fully functional “barber shop on wheels.” The tricked-out trailer comes complete with a top-of-the-line professional barber’s chair and sink, a customized bathroom with shower, a comfortable napping/rest space, and a built-in digital production studio. Painstakingly restored to its original condition, the trailer will be towed throughout the six-week, cross-country tour by a GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate 4WD Crew Cab, graciously provided by Mataga of Stockton, Calif.

The state-of-the-art trailer will visit some of the country’s most iconic cities, barbers, and favorite men’s brands, including touring the Gibson Guitar Factory in Memphis, Tennessee, and a special behind-the-scenes visit at the Zac Brown Band tour stop in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The CREMO “Great American Road Tour” highlights include:

* Stop-overs in more than 15 cities including Laguna Beach, Calif.; San Diego, Calif.; Austin and Houston, Tex., Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Charlotte, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia, New York, and Boston

* Complimentary professional haircuts and shaves, along with free grooming products for lucky gents. CREMO barbers and social media personalities also will be on hand providing styling tips and demonstrating the new CREMO “Barber Grade” line of hair care styling products

* Educational content and helpful resources to promote men’s mental health awareness

* Surprising CREMO “Super Fans” with a grooming makeover and special visit to their hometowns

For more information about the “The Great American Road Trip,” please follow CREMO on Instagram @cremocompany and #CremoRoadTrip and #GreatAmericanRoadTrip online.

CREMO believes everyone deserves unpretentious luxury when grooming – or in other words, high performance at an affordable price point. Today, CREMO is behind the #1 beard brand in the country (source: Nielsen) and the #1 selling shave cream on Amazon, with its signature “astonishingly superior” original shave cream named a “GQ Best Grooming Product” (source: GQ Magazine Grooming Awards 2017).

About CREMO

As the fastest growing men’s grooming company in the U.S., CREMO offers a full line of shave, beard, hair and body products that deliver astonishingly superior results. CREMO’s category-defining products are made by an experienced team of chemists who are experts in skin care. We are committed to developing superior performing CREMO products that use the best ingredients to deliver noticeable, dramatic results.

More information about CREMO products may be found online at http://cremocompany.com. CREMO is also on Instagram @cremocompany and Twitter at http://twitter.com/cremocompany and uses the social media hashtags #cremo and #cremocompany. Press inquiries or product requests may be directed to Jessica del Mundo at jessica@10storyhouse.com or press@cremocompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005129/en/