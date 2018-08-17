CREMO : Kicks Off Great American Road Trip with Free Haircuts, Shaves and Conversations on the Importance of Men’s Mental Health Awareness

In honor of National Men’s Grooming Day, today marks the start of a
nationwide campaign by men’s grooming brand CREMO™
to promote men’s care and men’s mental health awareness. Through a
multi-city “Great American Road Trip” mobile tour, CREMO will make its
way across America for six weeks, visiting barber shops and gents in
need of grooming, while also promoting awareness and resources for men’s
care and men’s mental health issues. The coast-to-coast tour officially
begins August 17, with a free grooming event at Logan
Bros. Shaving Company in Laguna Beach, Calif., and ends on September
27, in Saugus, Massachusetts, at George’s
Barber Shop, the oldest operating barber shop in the USA.
“CREMO is looking to create meaningful experiences and conversations
around men’s care, and more importantly, about how men look and feel,
both inside and out,” said Matthew Biggins, CEO and president of Cremo
Company. “We love working with barber shops across the country, sharing
grooming tips and trends. But more importantly, we’ve learned that
barbers are key to sparking discussions that impact men’s mental health.
For many men, the barber shop is not only a place to get a cut or shave,
but it can provide a reliable, comfortable space to discuss personal
issues and find support.”
Through the newly formed CREMO Barber Brigade™, a select group of the
nation’s top barber shops, CREMO is dedicated to offering resources and
promoting awareness on men’s mental health, including the importance of
removing the stigma around opening up about mental struggles.
Historically, barber shops have provided men with a safe place to
gather, open up, and form community and camaraderie.
Following the kick-off grooming event at Logan Bros., CREMO will share a
sneak peek at its one-of-a-kind, customized 1948 Spartan Manor mobile
trailer which has been converted into a fully functional “barber shop on
wheels.” The tricked-out trailer comes complete with a top-of-the-line
professional barber’s chair and sink, a customized bathroom with shower,
a comfortable napping/rest space, and a built-in digital production
studio. Painstakingly restored to its original condition, the trailer
will be towed throughout the six-week, cross-country tour by a GMC
Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate 4WD Crew Cab, graciously provided by Mataga
of Stockton, Calif.
The state-of-the-art trailer will visit some of the country’s most
iconic cities, barbers, and favorite men’s brands, including touring the
Gibson Guitar Factory in Memphis, Tennessee, and a special
behind-the-scenes visit at the Zac Brown Band tour stop in Charlotte,
North Carolina.
The CREMO “Great American Road Tour” highlights include:
* Stop-overs in more than 15 cities including Laguna Beach, Calif.; San
Diego, Calif.; Austin and Houston, Tex., Baton Rouge and New Orleans,
Louisiana; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Charlotte, North Carolina;
Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia, New York, and Boston
* Complimentary professional haircuts and shaves, along with free
grooming products for lucky gents. CREMO barbers and social media
personalities also will be on hand providing styling tips and
demonstrating the new CREMO “Barber Grade” line of hair care styling
products
* Educational content and helpful resources to promote men’s mental
health awareness
* Surprising CREMO “Super Fans” with a grooming makeover and special
visit to their hometowns
For more information about the “The Great American Road Trip,” please
follow CREMO on Instagram @cremocompany
and #CremoRoadTrip and #GreatAmericanRoadTrip online.
CREMO believes everyone deserves unpretentious luxury when grooming – or
in other words, high performance at an affordable price point. Today,
CREMO is behind the #1 beard brand in the country (source: Nielsen) and
the #1 selling shave cream on Amazon, with its signature “astonishingly
superior” original shave cream named a “GQ Best Grooming Product”
(source: GQ
Magazine Grooming Awards 2017).
About CREMO
As the fastest growing men’s grooming company in
the U.S., CREMO offers a full line of shave, beard, hair and body
products that deliver astonishingly superior results. CREMO’s
category-defining products are made by an experienced team of chemists
who are experts in skin care. We are committed to developing superior
performing CREMO products that use the best ingredients to deliver
noticeable, dramatic results.
