Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CRISPR-focused Excision BioTherapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors Appointing Veteran Pharmaceutical Executive Bill Carson, M.D.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 12:31pm EST

Oakland, CA, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies to cure viral infectious diseases, today announced that veteran pharmaceutical executive William H. Carson, M.D. has joined the Board of Directors as an Independent Director. 

Dr. Carson is the President & CEO of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc.  In this position, he led the company’s development efforts in neuroscience, cardio-renal, and oncology, and was instrumental in the development and registration of ABILIFY MAINTENA® (aripiprazole) as well as SAMSCA® (tolvaptan). Dr. Carson joined Otsuka in 2002 as a board-certified psychiatrist and served as OPDC’s Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Development, overseeing the development of all Otsuka-discovered compounds. During his career at Otsuka and earlier at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), he was one of the key drivers in the development and commercialization of ABILIFY® (aripiprazole). Dr. Carson received an A.B. degree in history and science from Harvard University and an M.D. degree from Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Carson plans to retire from Otsuka at the end of 2019.

“Bill is an invaluable addition to Excision’s Board of Directors,” said Daniel Dornbusch, Excision’s CEO. “His extensive and highly regarded experience building successful companies as well as guiding products through early stage development, through clinical trials and to successful commercialization will accelerate Excision’s activities throughout the organization. We are delighted that he will bring his insight and acumen to further Excision’s growth.” 

“I am honored to join Excision’s Board of Directors at this key moment in the company’s development,” said Dr. Carson “Their unique approach to developing cures for viral infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis B, JC virus, HSV and others has great potential to fulfill a key area of global health needs. I’ve spent over 20 years helping companies grow successfully within the biopharmaceutical industry and look forward to leveraging my expertise to assist Excision during this transformative time.”

About Excision BioTherapeutics

Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies to cure viral infectious diseases. Excision is focused on improving the lives of chronically ill patients by eliminating viral genomes from infected individuals. By using CRISPR in unique ways, the company has already demonstrated the first functional cure for HIV in animals. Excision is developing technologies and IP developed at Temple University and U.C. Berkeley. Excision is located in Oakland, California and is supported by Artis Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, SilverRidge Venture Partners, Oakhouse Ventures, and Gaingels. For more information, please visit www.excisionbio.com.

Excision
Amir Khalili
pr@excisionbio.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:45pCPI PROPERTY GROUP : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:44pDESERT FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION : Awards More Than $150,000 in Non-Profit Grants
BU
12:43pBILBY : Visit of His Majesty the King of Sweden to India (2-6 December 2019)
PU
12:42pION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA SA - Update following capital increase dated 03 December 2019
AQ
12:41pCERNER : AWS Work to Reduce Patient Re-Admissions and Time Spent Documenting Patient Visits
AQ
12:41pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of AK Steel Holding Corporation
PR
12:41pPOLARIS : Assembles Elite Rodeo Athletes to Inaugurate Team RANGER Ahead of 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
BU
12:40pBOOSTHEAT : Boostheat exceeds first target of 200 boostheat.20 orders ahead of initial deadline
AN
12:40pVONOVIA SE : Swedish Shareholders' Association recommends its members to accept Vonovia's offer
EQ
12:39pSP Energy Networks and ERMCO Partner to Help Meet UK Net Zero Ambitions
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2EXOR N.V. : Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
4PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN'S ONECONNECT LAUNCHES UP TO $504 MILLION U.S. IPO IN DOWN ROUND..
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF raises 1.25 billion euros at 30 years as part of its EMTN ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group