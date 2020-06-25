CRITICALSTART : Honored Best Employer and Place to Work by Channel Partner Insight MSP Innovation Award 2020

PLANO, Texas, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services , today announced that it has been recognized as a Best Employer and Place to Work in the Channel Partner Insight MSP Innovation Award. CRITICALSTART was selected for this award based on its track record of attracting and retaining top talent.

Cybersecurity is a highly competitive industry with scarce talent. Accordingly, CRITICALSTART's priority is keeping talent on board and happy with the work they are doing. Beyond perks and incentives such as equity in the company, unlimited PTO, matching 401K, and workout and nap rooms, CRITICALSTART was recognized for its unique culture based on three core principles: do what's right for the customer, do what's right for our employees, and don't do things that suck. The company delivers on these principles through open, two-way communication with the team and a culture of caring that starts at the top. Employees value and see these principles in action every day with employee events like chili cook-offs, spontaneous barbecues, birthday celebrations each month, and more.

"The war for talent will play – and is already playing – a critical role in the workplace culture of the future, especially in the cybersecurity industry, which currently has a 0% unemployment rate," said Rob Davis, founder and CEO of CRITICALSTART. "Our hiring profile is geared towards hiring internally motivated people with a drive for excellence. Our culture is what initially attracts phenomenal candidates to CRITICALSTART. My job as CEO is to create a workplace environment and culture that allows these talented employees to thrive. It's energizing to be part of a team where you are confident that you can count on the people around you. Beyond that, we're staying ahead of the competition by offering creative perks and equity to incentivize our team."

