CRN Recognizes Respond Software on the 2020 Emerging Vendors List

07/20/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Respond Software announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Respond Software to its 2020 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list honors new, rising technology suppliers that exhibit great promise in shaping the future success of the channel with their dedication to innovation.

Respond Software is deployed to more than 75 commercial enterprises to deliver automated cybersecurity monitoring, analysis, triage and investigation for security operations. Its proprietary intelligent decision engine provides built-in reasoning and judgment to make better decisions, faster.

“Our company was founded with the goal of creating a solution to automate human monitoring and decision making to increase analyst team capacity,” said Chris Triolo, VP of customer success of Respond Software. “We are pleased by this prestigious industry recognition, as it validates our mission to provide security teams with affordable, easy-to-implement software that delivers expert-level decisions at scale.”

CRN’s Emerging Vendors recognizes pioneering technology suppliers in the IT channel that are driving innovation and growth. This list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers in search of the latest technologies.

The Emerging Vendors list is selected by CRN’s esteemed editorial team. These vendors are inspiring the IT channel with groundbreaking technologies and best-in-class offerings that are elevating businesses – driving success with solutions built to battle the challenges of the IT channel.

“CRN’s 2020 Emerging Vendors list recognizes vendors that are revolutionizing the IT channel with innovative solutions that meet the complex demands of our industry,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “It honors inspirational new vendors that are driving channel growth with state-of-the-art technologies that will continue to shape the channel into the future.”

The 2020 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About Respond Software

Respond Software delivers a near-instant return on investment to organizations in their battle against cyber-crime. As a leader in the emerging class of automated software known as Robotic Decision Automation (RDA), Respond Software is working to address the critical shortage of skilled security analysts impacting security teams of all sizes. Its patented intelligent decision engine, PGO®, uniquely combines human expert judgment with the scale and consistency of software to dramatically increase capacity and improve monitoring and triage capabilities at a fraction of the cost of in-house or outsourced personnel. Respond Software was founded in 2016 by security and software industry veterans and services customers across critical infrastructure sectors such as banking, energy, and retail. https://respond-software.com/


© Business Wire 2020
