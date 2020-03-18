Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CRN, a Brand of The Channel Company, Has Named Network Data Systems to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 List in the Elite 150 Category

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 03:27pm EDT

Network Data Systems announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named NDS to its 2020 Managed Service Provider 500 list as well as in the Elite 150 category for the 8th straight year.

CRN's Managed Service Provider 500 and Elite 150 are exclusive lists identifying North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues. These companies are considered the top technology providers whose forward-thinking approach to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel and helping their clients focus internal resources at projects that offer speed to value versus operational tasks.

“Network Data Systems is honored to once again be named to the Channel Companies’ MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists for 2020,” said Wayne Dumas, Chief Operating Officer. He added, “This reflects our continued commitment to expanding our services portfolio and technical expertise to meet the changing needs of the market and sustaining a best-in-class client satisfaction level.” Both initiatives, support NDS’ rapidly growing Cloud, Managed and Professional services business.

“Security is top of mind with our clients and NDS is committed to maintaining a secure service delivery environment. We were recently recertified by Align for our ISO27001 certification plus we continue to invest to make sure our client information is safeguarded,” stated Scott Frum Director of Security for NDS. “We look forward to continuing to serve our client’s needs in 2020 and beyond.”

The MSP500 list was featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500

About NDS

Network Data Systems, some say, is the industry’s best kept secret, a world-class specialist in providing IT infrastructure services including professional, managed and UCaaS capabilities. Headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, IL, NDS is trusted to serve some of the nation’s largest, most complex corporations and government agencies. www.network-data.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:38pDENISON MINES : PDAC Corp. Investor Forum – March 2020
PU
03:38pFIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM : SEC Filing (POS AM) - Post-Effective Amendment to Registration Statement
PU
03:38pDENISON MINES : Investor Update - March 2020
PU
03:36pCanada's Kinross gold mine in Russia on lockdown after coronavirus suspected
RE
03:35pFIVE BELOW : Provides COVID-19 Related Business Update
AQ
03:34pZION OIL & GAS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pRAI WAY S P A : Update concerning the date of the call of the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03:31pGlobal Air Handling Unit Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Daikin Industries Ltd. and FlaktGroup | Technavio
BU
03:31pMDFlow and QMC Cares Team Up To Deliver Patient Hospital Encounter Notifications for Elderly Patients with Chronic Health Conditions during COVID 19 Outbreak
BU
03:30pJLL INCOME PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Q4 2019 Earnings Call
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2Oil plunge sets off search for storage tanks on land and sea
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Unions urge Airbus to extend output freeze due to virus fears
4PEUGEOT : France vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis
5FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group