CRN, a Brand of The Channel Company, Has Named Network Data Systems to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 List in the Elite 150 Category

Network Data Systems announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named NDS to its 2020 Managed Service Provider 500 list as well as in the Elite 150 category for the 8th straight year.

CRN's Managed Service Provider 500 and Elite 150 are exclusive lists identifying North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues. These companies are considered the top technology providers whose forward-thinking approach to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel and helping their clients focus internal resources at projects that offer speed to value versus operational tasks.

“Network Data Systems is honored to once again be named to the Channel Companies’ MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists for 2020,” said Wayne Dumas, Chief Operating Officer. He added, “This reflects our continued commitment to expanding our services portfolio and technical expertise to meet the changing needs of the market and sustaining a best-in-class client satisfaction level.” Both initiatives, support NDS’ rapidly growing Cloud, Managed and Professional services business.

“Security is top of mind with our clients and NDS is committed to maintaining a secure service delivery environment. We were recently recertified by Align for our ISO27001 certification plus we continue to invest to make sure our client information is safeguarded,” stated Scott Frum Director of Security for NDS. “We look forward to continuing to serve our client’s needs in 2020 and beyond.”

The MSP500 list was featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500

About NDS

Network Data Systems, some say, is the industry’s best kept secret, a world-class specialist in providing IT infrastructure services including professional, managed and UCaaS capabilities. Headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, IL, NDS is trusted to serve some of the nation’s largest, most complex corporations and government agencies. www.network-data.com

