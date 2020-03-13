Log in
CRON Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cronos Group Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/13/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cronos Group Inc. ("Cronos" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CRON) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Cronos securities between May 9, 2019, and March 2, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cron

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cronos had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (2) the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company’s ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cron or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Cronos you have until May 11, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
