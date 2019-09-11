Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CRSC China Railway Signal mmunication Lt : 2019Interim Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

2019

Interim Report

Important Notice

  1. The Board and the Supervisory Committee of the Company and the Directors, Supervisors and members of the Senior Management warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents herein and confirm that there are no misrepresentations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this interim report, and accept several and joint legal responsibilities.
  1. All Directors of the Company attended the Board Meeting.
  1. The interim report was unaudited.

IV. ZHOU ZHILIANG, person-in-charge of the Company, HU SHAOFENG, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, and QIU WEI, Head of the Finance Department (person in charge of accounting), confirm that the financial report in this interim report is true, accurate and complete.

  1. profit distribution plan or reserves-to-equity transfer plan during the Reporting Period as considered by the Board

Nil.

VI. Disclaimer of forward-looking statements

This report contains forward-looking statements that are based on subjective assumptions and judgements on future policies and economic trends and are subject to a variety of uncertainties. The actual results or trends may differ from these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this report in relation to future plans, development strategies, etc. do not constitute any substantive commitment to investors by the Company. Investors should be reminded of such investment risks.

VII. Whether the Controlling Shareholder or its RELATED PARTIES haVE misappropriated the Company's funds for purposes other than for business

No.

VIII. Whether the Company has provided external guarantees in violation of any prescribed decision-making procedures

No.

IX. Warning of significant risks

The major risks that the Company may be exposed to are risks related to macroeconomic and changes in industrial policies, safety and quality and loss of technical personnel. For details, please refer to "(II) Potential risks" under "II. OTHER DISCLOSURES" of "Section IV Discussion and Analysis on Business Operations". Investors are kindly advised to read the relevant information carefully.

  1. Others

The functional currency of this report is RMB, unless otherwise specified.

Contents

Section I

Definitions

2

Section II

Basic Corporate Information and Key Financial Indicators

3

Section III

Summary of the Company's Businesses

10

Section IV

Discussion and Analysis on Business Operations

17

Section V

Significant Events

28

Section VI

Changes in Ordinary Shares and Particulars of Shareholders

50

Section VII

Particulars of Preference Shares

55

Section VIII

Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management

56

Section IX

Particulars of Corporate Bonds

58

Section X

Financial Report

59

Interim Report 2019

1

Section I

Definitions

Unless otherwise stated in context, the following terms should have the following meanings in this report:

"CRSC" or "our Company"

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited* (中國鐵路通信

or "Company"

信號股份有限公司)

"CRSC Group"

China Railway Signal and Communication (group) Corporation Limited (中國

鐵路通信信號集團有限公司)

"CSRC"

China Securities Regulatory Commission (中國證券監督管理委員會)

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"

the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Reporting Period"

the period of six months beginning from 1 January 2019 and ended on 30

June 2019

"SASAC"

the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the

State Council (國務院國有資產監督管理委員會)

"SSE"

the Shanghai Stock Exchange

  • For identification only

2 China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited

Section II Basic Corporate Information and Key Financial Indicators

I. CORPORATE INFORMATION

Chinese name of the Company

中國鐵路通信信號股份有限公司

Chinese abbreviation

中國通號

English name of the Company

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*

English abbreviation

CRSC

Legal representative of the Company

ZHOU Zhiliang

  1. CONTACT PERSONS AND CONTACT METHODS

Secretary to the Board

Representative of Security Affairs

Name

HU Shaofeng

SHI Guangjian

Correspondence address

CRSC Building A

CRSC Building A

1 Compound,

1 Compound,

Automobile Museum South Road

Automobile Museum South Road

Fengtai District

Fengtai District

Beijing

Beijing

Telephone

010-50809077

010-50809077

Fax

010-50809075

010-50809075

E-mail

ir@crsc.cn

ir@crsc.cn

III. CHANGES IN BASIC INFORMATION

Registered office of the Company

20/F, CRSC Building A

1 Compound, Automobile Museum South Road

Fengtai District

Beijing

Postal code of registered office of the Company

100070

Principal place of business

CRSC Building

1 Compound, Automobile Museum South Road

Fengtai District

Beijing

Postal code of principal place of business

100070

Principal place of business in Hong Kong

40th Floor, Sunlight Tower, No. 248 Queen's Road East,

Wanchai, Hong Kong

Website of the Company

www.crsc.cn

E-mail

ir@crsc.cn

Index to changes during the Reporting Period

None

  • For identification only

Interim Report 2019

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CRSC - China Railway Signal & Communication Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 16:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:57pITRON : Will an Electric Vehicle Be Cheaper than a Gasoline Vehicle?
PU
12:54pSHAMROCK FOODS COMPANY : Continues Expansion in Western United States
BU
12:52pADTRAN : 09/11/19 - ADTRAN Delivers the Gigabit Society Reality with XGS-PON Market Leadership +
PU
12:52pGTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : receives two new orders from Hyundai Heavy Industries
PU
12:52pIMMUCELL : 09-11-19 ImmuCell Announces an Agreement Covering the Formulation and Aseptic Filling of Syringes for Re-Tain™
PU
12:52pElectric Cars Dominate Frankfurt Auto Show -- Update
DJ
12:52pCarolina's Home Medical Equipment, an Inc. 5000 Company, Unveils New Division, CHMEI BreastPumps, to Assist Expecting Moms and New Moms Acquire Breast Pumps
GL
12:52pBoulder AI Receives Seed Round Investment from Innosphere Fund
GL
12:51pINTERVACC : has completed a directed issue to institutional investors of approximately SEK 62 million
AQ
12:51pINDUSTRYWIRED : Magazine Names ‘Top Revolutionary Women in Security in 2019'
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5CARREFOUR : Carrefour denies weighing bid for French retail rival Casino

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group