CRSC China Railway Signal mmunication Lt : ADOPTION OF THE CHINA ACCOUNTING STANDARDS FOR BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO PREPARE THE FINANCI...

MOF of the PRC and the CSRC are permitted to adopt CASBE and provide relevant audit services for companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Based on the above policies and in conjunction with the needs of the Company to be listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and taking into account the fact that the differences between the implementation of CASBE and the international accounting standards are relatively small, the Company intends to prepare its financial statements only in accordance with CASBE.

Subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") of the amendments to the Articles of Association, it is expected that the interim results of the Company for the six months ending 30 June 2019 will be prepared in accordance with CASBE. The Company is of the view that the adoption of CASBE to prepare the financial statements only will not have any material adverse impact on the publication of the interim results of the Company for the six months ending 30 June 2019.

This resolution is subject to Shareholders' consideration and approval on the amendments to the Articles of Association at the 2018 annual general meeting (the "AGM").

2. Plan for Appointment of External Auditors for 2019

As the Company intends to adopt CASBE to prepare the financial statements only, the Board proposes not to re-appoint Ernst & Young as the overseas auditor of the Company for 2019.

Ernst & Young has confirmed that there are no other matters in relation to the proposed non-re-appointment of the overseas auditor that should be brought to the attention of the Shareholders or the Stock Exchange. The Board and the Audit and Risk Management Committee of the Board of the Company have also confirmed that there is no disagreement between the Company and Ernst & Young in relation to the proposed non-re-appointment of the overseas auditor.

According to the needs of the Company for domestic and overseas supervision and information disclosure and aiming at the continuity and integrity of the Company's financial audit services, and taking into account the fact that Ernst & Young Hua