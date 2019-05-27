CRSC China Railway Signal mmunication Lt : ADOPTION OF THE CHINA ACCOUNTING STANDARDS FOR BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO PREPARE THE FINANCI...

|
Original Content
Amended Content
Article 212 The financial statements of
the Company shallmay, in addition to
being prepared in accordance with PRC
accounting standards and regulations,
be prepared in accordance with either
international accounting standards or
that of the overseas place where the
shares of the Company are listed. If
there is any material difference
between the financial statements
prepared respectively in accordance
with the two accounting standards,
explanations shall be made in the notes
to financial statements. When the
Company is to distribute its profit after
taxation, the lower of the profit after
taxation as shown in the two financial
statements shall be adopted.
Article 213 Any interim results or
financial information published or
disclosed by the Company must be
prepared and presented in accordance
with PRC accounting standards and
regulations, and also maybe prepared
and presented in accordance with
either international accounting
standards or that of the overseas place
where the shares of the Company are
listed.
The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association include two articles, and no article is added or deleted. The number of the articles of the amended Articles of Association remains the same.
This resolution is subject to Shareholders' consideration and approval at the AGM. The amended Articles of Association shall become effective on the date of passing the relevant resolution at the AGM. Prior to the passing of the relevant resolution at the AGM, the prevailing Articles of Association of the Company shall remain valid.