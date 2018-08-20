CRSC China Railway Signal mmunication Lt : ANNOUNCEMENT ON INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARIES INTO “DOUBLE HUNDRED ENTERPRISES” IN STATE-O...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited* ʕ਷᚛༩ஷڦڦ໮ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3969)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARIES

INTO "DOUBLE HUNDRED ENTERPRISES"

IN STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE REFORM

This announcement is made by China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited* (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

Recently, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (the "State Council") of the People's Republic of China (the "SASAC") has issued the Notice on Publishing the "Work Program of 'Double Hundred Action' in State-owned Enterprise Reform" (Guo Zi Fa Yan Jiu [2018]

No.70) ( ᗫ׵Ι೯<਷Άҷࠧ˜ᕐϵБਗ™ʈЪ˙ࣩ>ٙஷٝ' (਷༟೯޼Ӻ[2018]70 ໮)), pursuant to which the leading group for state-owned enterprise reform under the State Council decided to select over 100 subsidiaries of central enterprises and over 100 local backbone state-owned enterprises (the "Double Hundred Enterprises") to undertake the "Double Hundred Action" in state-owned enterprise reform for a period from 2018 to 2020. Both Beijing National Railway Research & Design Institute of Signal & Communication Co., Ltd.* (̏ԯΌ༩ஷڦڦ໮޼Ӻணࠇ৫ණྠϞࠢʮ̡) and CRSC Institute of Smart City Research & Design* (ஷ໮౽ᅆ̹۬޼Ӻணࠇ৫Ϟ ࠢʮ̡) (collectively referred to as the "Research & Design Institutes"), two wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, are incorporated into the list of "Double Hundred Enterprises".

The Company will study and comprehend a series of "1+N" documents and the Work Program of "Double Hundred Action" for State-owned Enterprise Reform following the overall deployment and guidance requirements of the SASAC, and instruct the Research & Design Institutes to formulate and perfect the comprehensive reform andimplementation plan for the "Double Hundred Action", define specific reform objectives, reform measures, division of responsibilities and other aspects, establish work plans and objectives and fulfil the relevant application and approval procedures in light of the actual situation of the Company.

Currently, it is still in the programming stage with specific details and scheduling to be determined. The Company will fulfil its information disclosure obligation in a timely manner according to the progress thereof. Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.

By order of the Board

China Railway Signal &

Communication Corporation Limited*

ZHOU Zhiliang

Chairman

Beijing, the People's Republic of China

17 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHOU Zhiliang and Mr. YIN Gang, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Jiajie, Mr. SUN Patrick, Mr. CHEN Jin'en and Mr. GAO Shutang.

