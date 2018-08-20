Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CRSC China Railway Signal mmunication Lt : ANNOUNCEMENT ON INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARIES INTO “DOUBLE HUNDRED ENTERPRISES” IN STATE-O...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 07:47pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited* ʕ਷᚛༩ஷڦڦ໮ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3969)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARIES

INTO "DOUBLE HUNDRED ENTERPRISES"

IN STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE REFORM

This announcement is made by China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited* (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

Recently, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (the "State Council") of the People's Republic of China (the "SASAC") has issued the Notice on Publishing the "Work Program of 'Double Hundred Action' in State-owned Enterprise Reform" (Guo Zi Fa Yan Jiu [2018]

No.70) ( ᗫ׵Ι೯<਷Άҷࠧ˜ᕐϵБਗ™ʈЪ˙ࣩ>ٙஷٝ' (਷༟೯޼Ӻ[2018]70 )), pursuant to which the leading group for state-owned enterprise reform under the State Council decided to select over 100 subsidiaries of central enterprises and over 100 local backbone state-owned enterprises (the "Double Hundred Enterprises") to undertake the "Double Hundred Action" in state-owned enterprise reform for a period from 2018 to 2020. Both Beijing National Railway Research & Design Institute of Signal & Communication Co., Ltd.* (̏ԯΌ༩ஷڦڦ໮޼Ӻணࠇ৫ණྠϞࠢʮ̡) and CRSC Institute of Smart City Research & Design* (ஷ໮౽ᅆ̹۬޼Ӻணࠇ৫Ϟ ࠢʮ̡) (collectively referred to as the "Research & Design Institutes"), two wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, are incorporated into the list of "Double Hundred Enterprises".

The Company will study and comprehend a series of "1+N" documents and the Work Program of "Double Hundred Action" for State-owned Enterprise Reform following the overall deployment and guidance requirements of the SASAC, and instruct the Research & Design Institutes to formulate and perfect the comprehensive reform andimplementation plan for the "Double Hundred Action", define specific reform objectives, reform measures, division of responsibilities and other aspects, establish work plans and objectives and fulfil the relevant application and approval procedures in light of the actual situation of the Company.

Currently, it is still in the programming stage with specific details and scheduling to be determined. The Company will fulfil its information disclosure obligation in a timely manner according to the progress thereof. Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Railway Signal &

Communication Corporation Limited*

ZHOU Zhiliang

Chairman

Beijing, the People's Republic of China

17 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHOU Zhiliang and Mr. YIN Gang, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Jiajie, Mr. SUN Patrick, Mr. CHEN Jin'en and Mr. GAO Shutang.

* For identification only

Disclaimer

CRSC - China Railway Signal & Communication Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 17:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:11pINSIGHTS ON THE GROWTH OF RISK MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET WITH TRENDS, ANALYSIS BY REGIONS, TYPE, APPLICATION, MARKET DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, AND TOP KEY PLAYERS &NDASH; FORECAST TO 2023 : This market research report on Risk Management Software Market studied by User Type (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), Industry Type (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & Utility, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Others), Companies (PAN Software, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Resolver, Quantiva
AQ
02:11pAlamo City Engineering Services, Inc. Achieves the ForeScout “Triple Play”!
GL
02:10pDREAM HOMES & DEVELOPMENT CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:09pFUSE Participants Draw on Rich Orion Data to Fuel New Integrations
BU
02:08pAUTOMOBILE MUFFLER MARKET TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 8.7% BY 2024, FOCUSING ON TOP KEY PLAYERS - FAURECIA S.A, TENNECO, EBERSPACHER GROUP, BENTELER INTERNATIONAL AG : Infinium Global Research added Latest Research Report titled “Automobile Muffler Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Product Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its Large Report database.
AQ
02:08pRAIL LOGISTICS - WORLDWIDE MARKET ANALYSIS & FORECASTS 2018-2022 FEATURING KEY VENDORS : Canadian National Railway, CSX, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, and United Parcel Service - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:08pTHE GLOBAL CONDUCTIVE SILICONE MARKET - FORECAST TO 2022 : China National Bluestar, DowDuPont, KCC Corp, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical, and Wacker Chemie Dominate the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:07pCBRE : Appoints Chris Connelly Global President For Asset Services And Investor Leasing Business Lines
PU
02:07pAUTOMATED TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET IS TRENDING WITH CAGR OF 3.1% BY 2023, KEY PLAYERS- CHROMA ATE, LTX-CREDENCE CORPORATION, AEMULUS HOLDINGS BHD, TESEC CORPORATION : The Infinium Global Research has announced the addition of the “Automated Test Equipment Market to 2023 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Product” to its research database.
AQ
02:07pGlobal Corporate Wellness Market Outlook to 2022 - Bupa, ComPsych, EXOS, Provant Health, and Sodexo are Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
5CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : EXCLUSIVE: China shifts to Iranian tankers to keep oil flowing amid U.S. san..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.