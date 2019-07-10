CRSC China Railway Signal mmunication Lt : DETERMINATION OF THE OFFER SIZE AND OFFER PRICE FOR THE A SHARE OFFERING

Log in
DETERMINATION OF THE OFFER SIZE AND OFFER PRICE FOR THE A SHARE OFFERING

07/10/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*

中 國 鐵 路 通 信 信 號 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3969)

DETERMINATION OF THE OFFER SIZE AND OFFER PRICE

FOR THE A SHARE OFFERING

This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

References are made to the announcements of China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited* (the "Company") dated 28 February 2019, 25 March 2019, 16 April 2019, 12 June 2019, 21 June 2019, 27 June 2019, 28 June 2019 and 2 July 2019, respectively, in relation to the initial public offering and listing of the A Shares of the Company and the related matters, the circular of the Company's 2019 first extraordinary general meeting and 2019 first H Shareholders class meeting dated 26 March 2019 (the "Circular"), and the announcement of the Company dated 15 April 2019 in relation to, among others, the poll results of the Company's 2019 first extraordinary general meeting, 2019 first Domestic Shareholders class meeting and 2019 first H Shareholders class meeting. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms and expressions used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the aforementioned Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that, following the completion of preliminary price consultations among inquiry targets on 5 July 2019, the Company will issue 1,800,000,000 A Shares at the issue price of RMB5.85 per A Share. The issue price was negotiated and determined by the Company and the joint lead underwriters based on the results of the preliminary price consultations, taking into account the fundamentals of the issuer, market conditions, valuations of listed companies in the same industry, needs for the proceeds, underwriting risks and other factors.

For the relevant terms of the A Share Offering, please refer to the full text of the Issue

Announcement of China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited* for the Initial Public Offering and Listing of Stocks on the STAR Market ( 中國鐵路通信信號股份有限公司 首次公開發行股票並在科創板上市發行公告》) published by the Company in Chinese only on

the website of the SSE (www.sse.com.cn), the HKEXnews website of the Stock Exchange (www. hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Company (www.crsc.cn) on 9 July 2019.

1

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute any invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company. The Company will make further announcement(s) for any material update and development in relation to the A Share Offering in accordance with the Listing Rules and other applicable laws and regulations.

By order of the Board

China Railway Signal & Communication

Corporation Limited*

ZHOU Zhiliang

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

9 July 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHOU Zhiliang, Mr. YIN Gang and Mr. YANG Yongsheng, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Jiajie, Mr. CHEN Jin'en, Mr. CHAN Ka Keung Peter and Mr. YAO Guiqing.

  • For identification purpose only.

2

Disclaimer

CRSC - China Railway Signal & Communication Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 16:37:01 UTC
