CRSC China Railway Signal mmunication Lt : Notification Letter and Request Form for Registered Shareholders

N O T I FI C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函
12 September 2019
Dear Shareholder,
China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited * (the "Company")
-
Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")
English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.crsc.cnand also on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. If you have elected to receive Corporate Communications# in printed form, the printed form (or forms) of the Current Corporate Communication is (or are) enclosed.
If you would like (i) to receive future Corporate Communications from the Company in printed form instead of in electronic form on the Company's website (or in electronic form on the Company's website instead of in printed form) or (ii) to change the language in which you receive Corporate Communications in printed form, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") , Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Change Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Change Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Change Request Form to crsc.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.crsc.cnor the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.
If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to receive the Current Corporate Communication in electronic form on the Company's website and for any reason have difficulty in obtaining access to Corporate Communications on the Company's website, the Company will upon request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.
You may at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company (sent to the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the above address or by email to crsc.ecom@computershare.com.hk) choose (i) to receive future Corporate Communications from the Company in printed form instead of in electronic form on the Company's website (or in electronic form on the Company's website instead of in printed form) or (ii) to change the language in which you receive Corporate Communications in printed form.
Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
By order of the Board
China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*
ZHOU Zhiliang
Chairman
-
Corporate Communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) full and summary annual and interim reports (and all reports and financial statements contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.
-
位 股 東 ：
中 國 鐵 路 通 信 信 號 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 公 司 」）
- 二 零 一 九 年 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知
|
本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 公 司 網 站 ( w w w. c r s c . c n) 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( www.hkexnews.hk)， 歡 迎 查 閱 。 如
|
閣
|
下 已 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 # 之 印 刷 本 ， 本 次 公 司 通 訊 隨 本 函 附 上 。
|
如 閣 下 欲 ( i ) 收 取 公 司 將 來 的 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 以 取 代 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 電 子 本 ( 或 收 取 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 公 司 通 訊 電 子 本 ， 以 取 代 印 刷 本 ) 或 ( i i ) 更 改 所 收 取 的 公 司 通 訊 印 刷 本 的 語 言 版 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 變 更 申 請 表 ， 並 在 變 更 申 請 表 上 簽 名 ， 然 後 把 變 更 申 請 表 寄 回 或 親 手 交 回 公 司 之 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 倘 若 閣 下 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 可 使 用 變 更 申 請 表 內 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋
須 在 信 封 上 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 變 更 申 請 表 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至
crsc.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 變 更 申 請 表 可 於 公 司 網 站 ( www.crsc.cn) 或 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( www.hkexnews.hk) 內 下 載 。
如 閣 下 已 選 擇 ( 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 ) 收 取 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 電 子 本 ， 惟 因 故 查 閱 公 司 通 訊 上 出 現 困 難 ， 只 要 閣 下 提 出 要 求 ， 公 司 將 儘 快 寄 上 所 要 求 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。
閣 下 可 以 隨 時 透 過 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 以 書 面 方 式 或 電 郵 至 crsc.ecom@computershare.com.hk向公 司 作 合 理 通 知 ， 選 擇 ( i ) 收 取 公 司 將 來 的 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 以 取 代 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 電 子 本 ( 或 收 取 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 公 司 通 訊 電 子 本 ， 以 取 代 印 刷 本 ) 或 ( i i ) 更 改 所 收 取 的 公 司 通 訊 印 刷 本 的 語 言 版 本 。
閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 內 容 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。
承董事會命
中國鐵路通信信號股份有限公司
董事長
周志亮
二零一九年九月十二日
-
公 司 通 訊 乃 公 司 向 其 證 券 持 有 人 發 出 以 供 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件 ， 包 括 但 不 限 於 年 度 和 中 期 報 告 及 其 摘 要 報 告 ( 及 其 中 包 含 的 所 有 報 告 及 財 務 報 表 )、 會 議 通 告 、 上 市 文 件 、 通 函 及 代 表 委 任 表 格 。
* For identification purpose only 僅 供 識 別
CCS6616 CRSH
Name(s) and address of Shareholder(s): 股東之姓名及地址:
Change Request Form 變更申請表
|
To: China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*
|
致： 中國鐵路通信信號股份有限公司
|
(the "Company") (Stock Code: 3969)
|
（「本公司」）（股份代號：3969）
|
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
|
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
|
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong
|
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓
|
I/We have received the Current Corporate Communication (as defined on the reverse side of this form) in the English language, the Chinese language or in both language s or have elected (or am/are deemed to have elected) to receive the Current Corporate Communication in electronic form on the Company's website.
本人 ／我 們已 收 取本 次公 司 通訊(定 義見 本表 格背 面)之英 文/中 文 印刷 本或 已選 擇（ 或被 視為 已 選擇 ）收 取 於公 司網 站登 載 的本 次公 司通 訊 電子 本。
Part A I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form in the manner indicated below:
甲 部 本 人 ／ 我們 現 欲 以下 列 方式 收 取本 次 公司 通 訊 之印 刷 本：
(Please mark X in ONLY ONE of the fo llowin g boxes 請 從下 列選 擇中 ，僅 在其 中一 個 空 格 內劃上「 X」號 )
I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in the English language only. □ 本人 ／ 我們 現 欲收 取 本次 公 司通 訊 之英 文 本 。
-
I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in the Chinese language only.
本人 ／ 我們 現 欲收 取 本次 公 司通 訊 之中 文 本 。
-
I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication both in the English language and in the Chinese language .
本人 ／ 我們 現 欲收 取 本次 公 司通 訊 之英 文 和 中 文 本 。
|
Part B#
|
I/We would like to change the way in which I/we receive future Corporate Communications# from the Company in the manner indicated below:
|
#
|
|
#
|
乙 部
|
本
|
人 ／ 我們 現 欲 變更 以 下列 方 式收 取 公司 將 來 的公 司 通訊 ：
|
|
|
(Please mark X in ONLY ONE of the followin g boxes 請 從下 列選 擇中 ，僅 在其 中一 個 空 格 內劃上「 X」號 )
in electronic form on the Company's website; OR □ 收取 於 本公 司 網站 登 載的 電 子本； 或
in printed form in the English language ONLY; OR □ 僅收 取英 文 印 刷本； 或
in printed form in the Chinese language ONLY; OR □ 僅收 取中 文 印 刷本； 或
in printed form both in the English language and in the Chinese language . □ 同時 收 取英 文 及 中 文 印刷本 。
|
Contact telephone number 聯 絡 電 話 號 碼
|
Signature(s) 簽 名
Notes 附註：
-
Please complete all your details clearly. Please specify your name and address clearly on the top left hand corner in this Change Request Form if you downloaded this form from the web .
請 閣下 清楚 填妥 所有 資料 。倘 若 閣 下從 網上 下載 本變 更申 請表 ，請 於本 表左 上方 清楚註 明 閣 下的 姓名 及地 址。
-
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint hold ing should sign this Change Request Form in order for it to be valid.
如屬聯 名股 東， 則本 變更 申請 表須 由該 名於 公司 股東 名冊 上就 聯名 持有 股份 其姓 名位 列首位 的股 東簽 署， 方為 有效 。
-
Any form with more than one box marked X in Part A or Part B, with no box marked X, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本 表格 甲部 或乙 部作 出超 過一 項選 擇、 或未 有作 出選 擇、 或未 有 簽 署、 或在 其他 方面填 寫不 正確 ，則 本 表 格將 會作 廢。
-
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form.
為免存 疑， 任何 在本 變更 申請 表上 的額 外手 寫指 示， 本公 司將 不予 處理 。
-
Please note that English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communications which have been sent to sharehold ers in the past 12 months are available from the Company on request. English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communications are also available on the Company's website (www.crsc.cn) for five years from the date of first publication .
本 公 司 備 有 於 過 去 12 個 月 曾 寄 發 予 股 東 的 公 司 通 訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 印 刷 本 ， 可 供 索 取 。 所 有 公 司 通 訊 中 、 英 文 版 亦 由 首 次 登 載 日 期 起 計 ， 持 續 5年 載 於 本 公 司 網 站
(www.crsc.cn)上 。
# Co rporate Co mmun icat ion s a re all do cum ents issued by th e Com pan y to hold ers o f its securities fo r th eir in forma t ion o r a ct ion and in clud e (but a re not l im it ed to ) full and su mma ry an nual and int erim repo rts (and all repo rts and finan cial stat em ent s conta in ed in t hem ), not ices o f m eet ing s, l ist ing do cum ent s, circula rs and forms o f p ro xy.
公 司 通 訊 乃 公 司 向 其 證 券 持 有 人 發 出 以 供 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件 ， 包 括 但 不 限 於 年 度 和 中 期 報 告 及 其 摘 要 報 告 (及 其 中 包 含 的 所 有 報 告 及 財 務 報 表 )、 會 議 通 告 、 上 市 文 件 、 通 函 及 代 表 委 任 表 格 。
* Fo r id ent ifica t ion pu rpo se on l y 僅 供 識 別
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
|
郵 寄 標 籤 MAILING LABEL
|
閣 下 寄 回 此 變 更 申 請 表 時 ， 請 將 郵 寄 標 籤 剪 貼 於 信 封 上 。
|
|
香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司
|
如 在 本 港 投 寄 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。
|
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
|
Please cut the mailing la bel and stick it on the envelope
|
簡 便 回 郵 號 碼 Freepost No. 37
|
in order to re turn this Change Request Form to us .
|
香 港 Hong Kong
|
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong .
|
|
|