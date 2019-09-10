CRSC China Railway Signal mmunication Lt : Notification Letter and Request Form for Registered Shareholders

N O T I FI C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

12 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited * (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.crsc.cnand also on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. If you have elected to receive Corporate Communications# in printed form, the printed form (or forms) of the Current Corporate Communication is (or are) enclosed.

If you would like (i) to receive future Corporate Communications from the Company in printed form instead of in electronic form on the Company's website (or in electronic form on the Company's website instead of in printed form) or (ii) to change the language in which you receive Corporate Communications in printed form, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") , Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Change Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Change Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Change Request Form to crsc.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.crsc.cnor the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to receive the Current Corporate Communication in electronic form on the Company's website and for any reason have difficulty in obtaining access to Corporate Communications on the Company's website, the Company will upon request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

You may at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company (sent to the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the above address or by email to crsc.ecom@computershare.com.hk) choose (i) to receive future Corporate Communications from the Company in printed form instead of in electronic form on the Company's website (or in electronic form on the Company's website instead of in printed form) or (ii) to change the language in which you receive Corporate Communications in printed form.

Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By order of the Board

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*

ZHOU Zhiliang

Chairman

Corporate Communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) full and summary annual and interim reports (and all reports and financial statements contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.

位 股 東 ：

中 國 鐵 路 通 信 信 號 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 公 司 」）

- 二 零 一 九 年 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 公 司 網 站 ( w w w. c r s c . c n) 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( www.hkexnews.hk)， 歡 迎 查 閱 。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 # 之 印 刷 本 ， 本 次 公 司 通 訊 隨 本 函 附 上 。

如 閣 下 欲 ( i ) 收 取 公 司 將 來 的 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 以 取 代 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 電 子 本 ( 或 收 取 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 公 司 通 訊 電 子 本 ， 以 取 代 印 刷 本 ) 或 ( i i ) 更 改 所 收 取 的 公 司 通 訊 印 刷 本 的 語 言 版 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 變 更 申 請 表 ， 並 在 變 更 申 請 表 上 簽 名 ， 然 後 把 變 更 申 請 表 寄 回 或 親 手 交 回 公 司 之 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 倘 若 閣 下 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 可 使 用 變 更 申 請 表 內 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋

須 在 信 封 上 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 變 更 申 請 表 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至

crsc.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 變 更 申 請 表 可 於 公 司 網 站 ( www.crsc.cn) 或 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( www.hkexnews.hk) 內 下 載 。

如 閣 下 已 選 擇 ( 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 ) 收 取 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 電 子 本 ， 惟 因 故 查 閱 公 司 通 訊 上 出 現 困 難 ， 只 要 閣 下 提 出 要 求 ， 公 司 將 儘 快 寄 上 所 要 求 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

閣 下 可 以 隨 時 透 過 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 以 書 面 方 式 或 電 郵 至 crsc.ecom@computershare.com.hk向公 司 作 合 理 通 知 ， 選 擇 ( i ) 收 取 公 司 將 來 的 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 以 取 代 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 電 子 本 ( 或 收 取 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 公 司 通 訊 電 子 本 ， 以 取 代 印 刷 本 ) 或 ( i i ) 更 改 所 收 取 的 公 司 通 訊 印 刷 本 的 語 言 版 本 。

閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 內 容 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

承董事會命

中國鐵路通信信號股份有限公司

董事長

周志亮

二零一九年九月十二日

公 司 通 訊 乃 公 司 向 其 證 券 持 有 人 發 出 以 供 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件 ， 包 括 但 不 限 於 年 度 和 中 期 報 告 及 其 摘 要 報 告 ( 及 其 中 包 含 的 所 有 報 告 及 財 務 報 表 ) 、 會 議 通 告 、 上 市 文 件 、 通 函 及 代 表 委 任 表 格 。

* For identification purpose only 僅 供 識 別