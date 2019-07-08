Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CRSC China Railway Signal mmunication Lt : STRATEGIC ALLOTMENT TO CONNECTED PERSONS UNDER THE A SHARE OFFERING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountants or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or the transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

This circular is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire,

purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

中 國 鐵 路 通 信 信 號 股 份 有 限 公 司

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3969)

STRATEGIC ALLOTMENT TO CONNECTED PERSONS UNDER THE

A SHARE OFFERING

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

and the Independent Shareholders

This circular should be read in conjunction with the announcement of the Company dated 28 June 2019 relating to the Strategic Allotment to Connected Persons.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 5 to 16 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Board Committee is set out on page 17 of this circular. A letter from Gram Capital to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 18 to 32 of this circular.

* For identification purpose only.

8 July 2019

CONTENTS

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 I. INTRODUCTION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 II. STRATEGIC ALLOTMENT TO CONNECTED PERSONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 III. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17

LETTER FROM GRAM CAPITAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

APPENDIX I - DETAILS OF CONNECTED ALLOTMENT PARTICIPANTS AND NUMBER AND PROPORTION OF SHARES TO BE

ALLOTTED . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33

APPENDIX II - STATUTORY AND GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

54

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"A Share(s)"

the ordinary share(s) to be subscribed for in RMB which are

proposed to be issued by the Company in accordance with the

A Share Offering, which will be listed on the SSE STAR

Market and traded in RMB

"A Share Offering" or "A Share

the Company's proposed initial public offering of no more

Offering and Listing"

than 1,800,000,000 A Shares, which will be listed on the SSE

STAR Market

"Allotment Participant(s)"

the participant(s) of the Strategic Allotment, including the

Connected Allotment Participants and non-connected

allotment participants

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company (as amended from

time to time)

"associate(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Board" or "Board of Directors"

the board of directors of the Company

"Company"

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation

Limited*, a joint stock limited liability company established

in the PRC on 29 December 2010

"Company Law"

the Company Law of the PRC ( 中華人民共和國公司法》) (as

amended from time to time)

"Connected Allotment

the participant(s) of the Strategic Allotment to Connected

Participant(s)"

Persons

"Connected Assets Management

the broker collective assets management plans formulated for

Plans"

the purpose of the Strategic Allotment to Connected Persons

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Connected Persons Strategic

the connected persons strategic allotment agreement entered

Allotment Agreement"

into between the Company and the Connected Assets

Management Plans in relation to the Strategic Allotment to

Connected Persons on 28 June 2019 (after trading hours)

"connected transaction(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

* For identification purpose only.

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Controlling Shareholder"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules, and as

of the Latest Practicable Date, refers to the controlling

Shareholder of the Company, being CRSC Corporation Group

"CRSC Corporation Group"

China Railway Signal and Communication (group)

Corporation Limited (中國鐵路通信信號集團有限公司)

(formerly known as China Railway Signal & Communication

Corporation (中國鐵路通信信號集團公司)), a wholly

state-owned enterprise approved to be established by the

former Ministry of Railway of the PRC on 8 May 1981 and

registered in the PRC on 7 January 1984, the sole Controlling

Shareholder and one of the promoters of the Company

"CSRC"

China Securities Regulatory Commission (中國證券監督管理

委員會)

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Domestic Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) in the Company's share capital with a

nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for or

paid up in RMB

"Group"

the Company and/or its subsidiaries

"H Share(s)"

overseas listed foreign share(s) in the ordinary share capital

of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each,

which are subscribed for and traded in HK dollars and listed

on the Stock Exchange

"HK dollars"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Independent Board Committee"

the independent board committee of the Company comprising

all independent non-executive Directors who are independent

from related matters to advise Independent Shareholders in

respect of the Strategic Allotment to Connected Persons

"Independent Financial Adviser"

Gram Capital Limited, a corporation licensed to carry out

or "Gram Capital"

Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity

under the SFO, and the independent financial adviser of the

Company appointed to advise the Independent Board

Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the

Strategic Allotment to Connected Persons

"Independent Shareholders"

Shareholders who are not required to abstain from voting on

the resolution in relation to the Strategic Allotment to

Connected Persons to be considered and approved

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"Latest Practicable Date"

5 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

contained herein

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (as amended from time to

time)

"Model Code"

the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of

Listed Issuers, as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, which for the purposes of

this circular excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the

Laws of Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or otherwise

modified from time to time

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company with a

nominal value of RMB1.00 each, including Domestic Share(s)

and H Share(s)

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Shares of the Company

"SSE"

the Shanghai Stock Exchange

"SSE STAR Market"

the Sci-tech Innovation Board of the SSE

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Strategic Allotment"

the allotment of no more than 10% of A Shares proposed to be

issued under the A Share Offering to the Allotment

Participants by the Company in accordance with the Strategic

Allotment Agreements

"Strategic Allotment Agreements"

collectively, the strategic allotment agreements entered into

by the Company with Connected Assets Management Plans

and non-connected assets management plans, respectively, in

relation to the Strategic Allotment on 28 June 2019 (after

trading hours)

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CRSC - China Railway Signal & Communication Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 16:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pFidelity Bank Named Top In-State Bank by Forbes Magazine
GL
12:23pPRIVATE EQUITY : Net Asset Value as of June 30, 2019
PU
12:20pWAVESTONE SA : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)
AN
12:19pTARGOVAX : announces encouraging results from part 1 of the ONCOS-102 and Keytruda combination trial in anti-PD1 refractory melanoma
AQ
12:19pBP LOGIX : Process Director Selected to KMWorld's Trend-Setting Products for 2019
BU
12:18pPRUDENTIAL : Publication of Final Terms
PU
12:18pTORONTO DOMINION BANK : Q&A with Bob Dorrance about the energy sector and environmental sustainability
PU
12:18pPOLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINCLS TRUST : Half-year Report
PU
12:18pASCOPIAVE : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
12:18pSHELF DRILLING : Announces Contract Extension on the High Island VII
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Axe falls as Deutsche Bank lays off 18,000 in $8.3 billion reinvention
2China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : Imperial Brands drops dividend growth target, plans $251 million share buyback
4KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets
5PING AN BANK CO LTD : PING AN BANK : China's central bank suspends some traders at Ping An Bank and China Merc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About