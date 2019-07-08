CRSC China Railway Signal mmunication Lt : STRATEGIC ALLOTMENT TO CONNECTED PERSONS UNDER THE A SHARE OFFERING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountants or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or the transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

This circular is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire,

purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

中 國 鐵 路 通 信 信 號 股 份 有 限 公 司

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3969)

STRATEGIC ALLOTMENT TO CONNECTED PERSONS UNDER THE

A SHARE OFFERING

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

and the Independent Shareholders

This circular should be read in conjunction with the announcement of the Company dated 28 June 2019 relating to the Strategic Allotment to Connected Persons.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 5 to 16 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Board Committee is set out on page 17 of this circular. A letter from Gram Capital to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 18 to 32 of this circular.

* For identification purpose only.

8 July 2019