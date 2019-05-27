Log in
CRSC China Railway Signal mmunication Lt : Supplementary Circular of 2018 Annual General Meeting

05/27/2019

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this supplementary circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this supplementary circular.

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this supplementary circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountants or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*, you should at once hand this supplementary circular and the accompanying revised form of proxy and the reply slip dispatched on 29 April 2019 to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or the transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

中 國 鐵 路 通 信 信 號 股 份 有 限 公 司

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3969)

  1. PLAN FOR APPOINTMENT OF EXTERNAL AUDITORS FOR 2019
    1. AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND
    2. REVISED NOTICE OF 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The supplementary circular should be read in conjunction with the Original Circular to Shareholders dated 29 April 2019 of the Company and the announcement dated 24 May 2019 of the Company relating to (among other things) the plan for appointment of external auditors for 2019 and the amendments to the Articles of Association.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 8 of this supplementary circular.

The AGM will be held as originally scheduled at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, 13 June 2019 at Meeting Room 1945, Building A, CRSC Building, 1 Compound, Automobile Museum South Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, PRC. The notice of the AGM has been dispatched on 29 April 2019 and the revised notice of the AGM will be dispatched on 27 May 2019, which is set out on pages 9 to 12 of this supplementary circular. A revised form of proxy for use at the AGM is also enclosed. Such revised form of proxy is also published on the HKEXnews website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Company (www.crsc.cn).

Whether or not you propose to attend the AGM, H Shareholders are requested to complete the enclosed revised form of proxy in accordance with the instruction printed thereon and return it to the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM or any adjournment thereof, i.e. not later than 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 12 June 2019. Completion and return of the revised form of proxy will not preclude the Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof if they so wish. If you propose to attend the AGM in person or by proxy, you are requested to complete it in accordance with the instructions printed on the reply slip dispatched on 29 April 2019 and return the same on or before Friday, 24 May 2019.

27 May 2019

CONTENTS

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

I.

INTRODUCTION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

II.

SUPPLEMENTARY MATTERS TO BE RESOLVED AT THE AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

(1) Plan for Appointment of External Auditors for 2019 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

(2) Amendments to the Articles of Association . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

III. THE AGM AND VOTING METHOD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

IV.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

V.

RECOMMENDATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

REVISED NOTICE OF 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

DEFINITIONS

In this supplementary circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company for the year 2018

to be convened and held at Meeting Room 1945, Building A,

CRSC Building, 1 Compound, Automobile Museum South

Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, PRC at 9:30 a.m. on

Thursday, 13 June 2019

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company (as amended from

time to time)

"associate(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Board" or "Board of Directors"

the board of directors of the Company

"Board of Supervisors"

the board of supervisors of the Company

"Company"

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation

Limited*, a joint stock limited liability company established

in the PRC on 29 December 2010

"Company Law"

the Company Law of the PRC ( 中華人民共和國公司法》) (as

amended from time to time)

"Controlling Shareholder(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules, and as

of the Latest Practicable Date, refers to the controlling

Shareholder of the Company, being CRSC Corporation Group

"CRSC Corporation Group"

China Railway Signal and Communication (group)

Corporation Limited (中國鐵路通信信號集團有限公司)

(formerly known as China Railway Signal & Communication

Corporation (中國鐵路通信信號集團公司)), a wholly

state-owned enterprise approved to be established by the

former Ministry of Railway of the PRC on 8 May 1981 and

registered in the PRC on 7 January 1984, the sole Controlling

Shareholder and one of the promoters of the Company

"CSRC"

China Securities Regulatory Commission (中國證券監督管理

委員會)

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Domestic Share(s)"

ordinary shares in the Company's share capital with a nominal

value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for or paid up

in RMB

"Group"

the Company and/or its subsidiaries

"H Share(s)"

overseas listed foreign shares in the ordinary share capital of

the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which

are subscribed for and traded in HK dollars and listed on the

Stock Exchange

"HK dollars"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Latest Practicable Date"

24 May 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this supplementary circular for ascertaining

certain information contained herein

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (as amended from time to

time)

"MOF of the PRC"

Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China (中華

人民共和國財政部)

"Original Circular"

the AGM circular of the Company dated 29 April 2019

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, which for the purposes of this

supplementary circular excludes Hong Kong, the Macau

Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Share(s)"

ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company with a

nominal value of RMB1.00 each, including Domestic Shares

and H Shares

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Shares of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"subsidiary" or "subsidiaries"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"%"

per cent

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

中 國 鐵 路 通 信 信 號 股 份 有 限 公 司

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3969)

Chairman of the Board and executive Director:

Registered Address:

Mr. ZHOU Zhiliang

20th Floor, Building A, CRSC Building

1 Compound, Automobile Museum South Road

Executive Directors:

Fengtai District

Mr. YIN Gang

Beijing, PRC

Mr. YANG Yongsheng

Principal place of business in the PRC:

Independent non-executive Directors:

CRSC Building

Mr. WANG Jiajie

1 Compound, Automobile Museum South Road

Mr. CHEN Jin'en

Fengtai District

Mr. CHAN Ka Keung Peter

Beijing, PRC

Mr. YAO Guiqing

Principal place of business in Hong Kong:

40th Floor, Sunlight Tower

No. 248 Queen's Road East

Wan Chai

Hong Kong

To the Shareholders

    1. PLAN FOR APPOINTMENT OF EXTERNAL AUDITORS FOR 2019
      1. AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
  2. INTRODUCTION
    References are made to the notice of the AGM of the Company dated 29 April 2019 and the

Original Circular, which set out the time and venue of the AGM and contain the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval. The revised notice of the AGM will be dispatched on 27 May 2019, and is set out on pages 9 to 12 of this supplementary circular.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

CRSC - China Railway Signal & Communication Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
