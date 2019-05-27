CRSC China Railway Signal mmunication Lt : Supplementary Circular of 2018 Annual General Meeting

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

中 國 鐵 路 通 信 信 號 股 份 有 限 公 司

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3969)

PLAN FOR APPOINTMENT OF EXTERNAL AUDITORS FOR 2019 AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND REVISED NOTICE OF 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The supplementary circular should be read in conjunction with the Original Circular to Shareholders dated 29 April 2019 of the Company and the announcement dated 24 May 2019 of the Company relating to (among other things) the plan for appointment of external auditors for 2019 and the amendments to the Articles of Association.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 8 of this supplementary circular.

The AGM will be held as originally scheduled at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, 13 June 2019 at Meeting Room 1945, Building A, CRSC Building, 1 Compound, Automobile Museum South Road, Fengtai District, Beijing, PRC. The notice of the AGM has been dispatched on 29 April 2019 and the revised notice of the AGM will be dispatched on 27 May 2019, which is set out on pages 9 to 12 of this supplementary circular. A revised form of proxy for use at the AGM is also enclosed. Such revised form of proxy is also published on the HKEXnews website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Company (www.crsc.cn).

Whether or not you propose to attend the AGM, H Shareholders are requested to complete the enclosed revised form of proxy in accordance with the instruction printed thereon and return it to the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM or any adjournment thereof, i.e. not later than 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 12 June 2019. Completion and return of the revised form of proxy will not preclude the Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof if they so wish. If you propose to attend the AGM in person or by proxy, you are requested to complete it in accordance with the instructions printed on the reply slip dispatched on 29 April 2019 and return the same on or before Friday, 24 May 2019.

