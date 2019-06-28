CRTG China Resources and Transportation Li : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Final Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED

中國資源交通集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 269)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Resources and Transportation Group Limited (the "Company") announces the annual consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 together with comparative figures for the last year as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 March 2019

2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 5 867,377 822,086 Cost of sales and other direct operating costs (769,077) (942,192) Gross profit/(loss) 98,300 (120,106) Other income and other gains or losses 6 49,608 (24,791) Impairment loss of property, plant and equipment (15,612) (5,376) Impairment loss of trade and other receivables, net (74,383) (92,258) Impairment loss of long-term deposits and prepayments (34,958) - (Loss)/gain on change in fair value of investment properties (1,807) 1,121 Gain/(loss) on change in fair value less costs to sell of biological assets 4,456 (1,758) Selling and administrative expenses (121,267) (216,971) Finance costs 7 (1,094,988) (940,719)

