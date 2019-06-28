|
CRTG China Resources and Transportation Li : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Final Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019
06/28/2019 | 10:06am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED
中國資源交通集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 269)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Resources and Transportation Group Limited (the "Company") announces the annual consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 together with comparative figures for the last year as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the year ended 31 March 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
5
|
867,377
|
|
822,086
|
|
Cost of sales and other direct operating costs
|
|
(769,077)
|
(942,192)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit/(loss)
|
|
98,300
|
|
(120,106)
|
Other income and other gains or losses
|
6
|
49,608
|
|
(24,791)
|
Impairment loss of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(15,612)
|
(5,376)
|
Impairment loss of trade and other receivables, net
|
|
(74,383)
|
(92,258)
|
Impairment loss of long-term deposits and
|
|
|
|
|
|
prepayments
|
|
(34,958)
|
-
|
(Loss)/gain on change in fair value of investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
properties
|
|
(1,807)
|
1,121
|
Gain/(loss) on change in fair value less costs to sell of
|
|
|
|
|
|
biological assets
|
|
4,456
|
(1,758)
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
(121,267)
|
(216,971)
|
Finance costs
|
7
|
(1,094,988)
|
(940,719)
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 1 -
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Loss before taxation
|
8
|
(1,190,651)
|
(1,400,858)
|
Income tax credit/(expense)
|
9
|
85
|
|
(774)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the year
|
|
(1,190,566)
|
(1,401,632)
|
Loss for the year attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
(1,072,414)
|
(1,284,931)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(118,152)
|
(116,701)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,190,566)
|
(1,401,632)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
HK$
|
Loss per share attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic
|
11
|
(0.14)
|
(0.17)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Diluted
|
11
|
N/A
|
(0.17)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F P R O F I T O R L O S S A N D O T H E R COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 March 2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
Loss for the year
|
(1,190,566)
|
(1,401,632)
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Exchange differences on translation of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial statements of foreign operations
|
(137,535)
|
|
224,970
|
|
- Release of translation reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- upon disposal of a subsidiary
|
|
-
|
|
8,858
|
|
- upon disposal of assets of a disposal group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
classified as held for sale
|
|
-
|
|
5,624
|
|
- upon dissolution of subsidiaries
|
|
-
|
|
231
|
|
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
|
(137,535)
|
239,683
|
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE YEAR
|
(1,328,101)
|
(1,161,949)
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Owners of the Company
|
(1,204,090)
|
(1,076,084)
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
(124,011)
|
(85,865)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,328,101)
|
(1,161,949)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 March 2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,994,668
|
|
|
|
|
|
Concession intangible asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,624,822
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
837,681
|
|
|
|
1,063,974
|
|
Prepaid lease payments
|
|
|
161,584
|
|
|
|
204,718
|
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
|
48,815
|
|
|
|
52,147
|
Biological assets
|
|
|
62,914
|
|
|
64,282
|
Forest concession rights
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Investment properties
|
|
|
25,620
|
|
|
28,230
|
Long-term deposits and prepayments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
37,475
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
|
97,219
|
|
|
-
|
Available-for-sale investments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
82,918
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
16,228,501
|
|
|
18,158,566
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
23,887
|
|
|
26,647
|
Trade and other receivables
|
12
|
|
113,109
|
|
|
141,474
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
|
5,573
|
|
|
-
|
Prepaid lease payments
|
|
|
14,174
|
|
|
2,825
|
Amount due from non-controlling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholder of a subsidiary
|
|
|
15,201
|
|
|
16,239
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
38,905
|
|
|
39,471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
210,849
|
|
|
226,656
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
16,439,350
|
|
|
|
18,385,222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Notes
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
13
|
3,858,788
|
|
|
|
3,596,578
|
|
Promissory note
|
|
315,003
|
|
|
|
315,003
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
637,431
|
|
|
|
722,332
|
|
Non-convertible bonds
|
|
4,395,648
|
|
|
4,395,648
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
9,206,870
|
|
|
9,029,561
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
(8,996,021)
|
(8,802,905)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
7,232,480
|
|
|
9,355,661
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
11,144,021
|
|
|
|
11,930,290
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
1,286
|
|
|
|
1,995
|
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,145,307
|
|
|
11,932,285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
20,352,177
|
|
|
20,961,846
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET LIABILITIES
|
|
(3,912,827)
|
(2,576,624)
|
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
1,488,479
|
|
|
|
1,488,479
|
|
Reserves
|
|
(5,431,831)
|
(4,224,141)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
(3,943,352)
|
(2,735,662)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
30,525
|
|
|
|
159,038
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEFICIENCY IN EQUITY
|
|
(3,912,827)
|
(2,576,624)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
CRTG - China Resources and Transportation Group Limited published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 14:05:14 UTC
|
|