Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CRTG China Resources and Transportation Li : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Final Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 10:06am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED

中國資源交通集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 269)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Resources and Transportation Group Limited (the "Company") announces the annual consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 together with comparative figures for the last year as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

5

867,377

822,086

Cost of sales and other direct operating costs

(769,077)

(942,192)

Gross profit/(loss)

98,300

(120,106)

Other income and other gains or losses

6

49,608

(24,791)

Impairment loss of property, plant and equipment

(15,612)

(5,376)

Impairment loss of trade and other receivables, net

(74,383)

(92,258)

Impairment loss of long-term deposits and

prepayments

(34,958)

-

(Loss)/gain on change in fair value of investment

properties

(1,807)

1,121

Gain/(loss) on change in fair value less costs to sell of

biological assets

4,456

(1,758)

Selling and administrative expenses

(121,267)

(216,971)

Finance costs

7

(1,094,988)

(940,719)

- 1 -

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss before taxation

8

(1,190,651)

(1,400,858)

Income tax credit/(expense)

9

85

(774)

Loss for the year

(1,190,566)

(1,401,632)

Loss for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(1,072,414)

(1,284,931)

Non-controlling interests

(118,152)

(116,701)

(1,190,566)

(1,401,632)

HK$

HK$

Loss per share attributable to

owners of the Company

- Basic

11

(0.14)

(0.17)

- Diluted

11

N/A

(0.17)

- 2 -

C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F P R O F I T O R L O S S A N D O T H E R COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 March 2019

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss for the year

(1,190,566)

(1,401,632)

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

- Exchange differences on translation of

financial statements of foreign operations

(137,535)

224,970

- Release of translation reserve

- upon disposal of a subsidiary

-

8,858

- upon disposal of assets of a disposal group

classified as held for sale

-

5,624

- upon dissolution of subsidiaries

-

231

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

(137,535)

239,683

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR

(1,328,101)

(1,161,949)

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

(1,204,090)

(1,076,084)

- Non-controlling interests

(124,011)

(85,865)

(1,328,101)

(1,161,949)

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

14,994,668

Concession intangible asset

16,624,822

Property, plant and equipment

837,681

1,063,974

Prepaid lease payments

161,584

204,718

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,815

52,147

Biological assets

62,914

64,282

Forest concession rights

-

-

Investment properties

25,620

28,230

Long-term deposits and prepayments

-

37,475

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

97,219

-

Available-for-sale investments

-

82,918

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

16,228,501

18,158,566

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

23,887

26,647

Trade and other receivables

12

113,109

141,474

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

5,573

-

Prepaid lease payments

14,174

2,825

Amount due from non-controlling

shareholder of a subsidiary

15,201

16,239

Cash and cash equivalents

38,905

39,471

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

210,849

226,656

TOTAL ASSETS

16,439,350

18,385,222

- 4 -

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

13

3,858,788

3,596,578

Promissory note

315,003

315,003

Borrowings

637,431

722,332

Non-convertible bonds

4,395,648

4,395,648

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

9,206,870

9,029,561

NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

(8,996,021)

(8,802,905)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

7,232,480

9,355,661

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Borrowings

11,144,021

11,930,290

Deferred tax liabilities

1,286

1,995

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

11,145,307

11,932,285

TOTAL LIABILITIES

20,352,177

20,961,846

NET LIABILITIES

(3,912,827)

(2,576,624)

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

1,488,479

1,488,479

Reserves

(5,431,831)

(4,224,141)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

(3,943,352)

(2,735,662)

Non-controlling interests

30,525

159,038

DEFICIENCY IN EQUITY

(3,912,827)

(2,576,624)

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CRTG - China Resources and Transportation Group Limited published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 14:05:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:25aJETBLUE AIRWAYS : leaving Houston's Hobby for Bush Intercontinental
AQ
10:25aCORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 18/06/2019, 14 : 21 CET/CEST - Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 17. Interim Report
EQ
10:25aAM BEST : Downgrades Credit Ratings of FHM Insurance Company
BU
10:24aARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
10:24aABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
10:22aSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : Wi-Fi 6 with More Antennas: 8 x 8 MU-MIMO Beats 4 x 4
BU
10:21aFREEMAN FINTECH : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 (in PDF)
PU
10:21aAFCON : When Banter Turns Toxic
AQ
10:21aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Hydrogenics Enters Agreement In Which Atlantis AcquisitionCo Canada Corporation Will Acquire All Outstanding Shares Of Co. For $15/Share In Cash
PU
10:21aLLOYDS BANKING : How we're supporting Pride in 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
2NATIXIS : NATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4NEL : NEL ASA: Presentation for Kjørbo press conference
5ORANGE : Orange to Sell Remaining Shares in BT Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About