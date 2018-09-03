Log in
CRTG China Resources and Transportation Li : Announcements and Notices - Monthly Update Announcement

09/03/2018 | 01:32pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED 中國資源交通集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 269)

MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

References are made to the announcements of China Resources and Transportation Group Limited (the "Company") dated 1 August 2017, 22 August 2017, 22 September 2017, 20 October 2017, 20 November 2017, 20 December 2017, 22 January 2018, 23 February 2018, 23 March 2018, 23 April 2018, 24 May 2018, 27 June 2018, 4 July 2018 and 3 August 2018 in relation to, among other things, the Acquisition, the Subscription, the Placing, the Whitewash Waiver, the Special Deal and the delay in despatch of the Circular (together, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

Since it has taken longer than expected for the Target Group to prepare and update the relevant financial information of the Target Group in accordance with Rule 8.06 of the Listing Rules and additional time is needed for the Target Group to address certain comments from the regulators on the draft Circular up to the date of this announcement, the revised draft Circular is yet to be submitted to the regulators.

On 27 August 2018, the Company was notified by the Listing Department of the Stock Exchange that the New Listing Application dated 27 February 2018 has lapsed on 27 August 2018. As at the date of this announcement, the New Listing Application has not been re-submitted to the Stock Exchange, the Company is currently working with its professional advisers and the Target Group in assessing the situation and contemplating further actions required.

As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 24 May 2018, it was expected that the Circular will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 28 September 2018. However, considering the aforementioned status of the New Listing Application, it is expected that the Circular will not be despatched on or before 28 September 2018. The Company will apply to the Executive for its consent to further extend the deadline for despatch of the Circular as required by Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code if the Company has decided to re-submit the New Listing Application.

-1-

The Company will update the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company on any development by publishing further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

It should be noted that each of the Acquisition and the Subscription is subject to a number of conditions, which may or may not be fulfilled. In addition, the re-submission of the New Listing Application may or may not take place. The Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Resources and Transportation Group Limited

Cao Zhong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises six executive Directors, namely Mr. Cao Zhong, Mr. Fung Tsun Pong, Mr. Duan Jingquan, Mr. Tsang Kam Ching, David, Mr. Gao Zhiping and Mr. Jiang Tao; a non-executive Director namely Mr. Suo Suo Stephen; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Yip Tak On, Mr. Jing Baoli, Mr. Bao Liang Ming and Mr. Xue Baozhong.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

-2-

Disclaimer

CRTG - China Resources and Transportation Group Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 11:31:08 UTC
