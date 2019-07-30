CRTG China Resources and Transportation Li : Circulars - Letter to Shareholders Who Have Elected to Receive the Printed Form of Corporate Communications

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED

中國資源交通集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 269)

31 July 2019

Dear Shareholders,

Letter to Shareholders who have elected to receive the printed form of Corporate Communications

We are pleased to enclose the Annual Report 2019, Circular dated 31 July 2019 and Proxy Form for use at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 September 2019.

Please note that you may change your choice of means of receipt at any time, free of charge by completing Part B of the enclosed Instruction Slip and returning the completed Instruction Slip to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Progressive Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), by facsimile at (852) 2861 1465, by email at crtg269-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comor by post using the mailing label provided.

For any query, please call the Branch Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

By order of the Board

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED

Cao Zhong

Chairman

Encl.