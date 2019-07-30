Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CRTG China Resources and Transportation Li : Circulars - Letter to Shareholders Who Have Elected to Receive the Printed Form of Corporate Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 07:20am EDT

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED

中國資源交通集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 269)

31 July 2019

Dear Shareholders,

Letter to Shareholders who have elected to receive the printed form of Corporate Communications

We are pleased to enclose the Annual Report 2019, Circular dated 31 July 2019 and Proxy Form for use at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 September 2019.

Please note that you may change your choice of means of receipt at any time, free of charge by completing Part B of the enclosed Instruction Slip and returning the completed Instruction Slip to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Progressive Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), by facsimile at (852) 2861 1465, by email at crtg269-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comor by post using the mailing label provided.

For any query, please call the Branch Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

By order of the Board

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED

Cao Zhong

Chairman

Encl.

Disclaimer

CRTG - China Resources and Transportation Group Limited published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 11:19:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:30aFEISHANG NON METAL MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Positive profit alert
PU
07:30aSEMBCORP MARINE : scores 17 wins at Workplace Safety and Health Awards 2019
PU
07:30aNB AURORA SICAF RAIF : CS NB_Aurora_DIERRE_closing
PU
07:30aKEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person
PU
07:30aLABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI : ROVI releases the press release related to the first half 2019 financial results
PU
07:30aFDG KINETIC : Circulars – General Mandates to Issue Shares and to Buy Back Shares, Re-election of Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
07:30aDSS AND MARKET DEFENSE TO HOST ONLINE WEBINAR : “Solving Your Brand's Grey Market and Counterfeit Issues on Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart – What You Need to Know”
GL
07:30aPHILION SE : Announcement pursuant to Sections 40 (1) Sentence 1, 43 (2) WpHG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:29aSTEVEN MADDEN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:29aGLOBAL PAYMENTS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2Oil prices rise as market eyes likely Fed rate cut
3SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
4LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC : LSL PROPERTY SERVICES : Interim Results
5LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa braces for more challenges after price war hits earnings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group