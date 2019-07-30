Log in
CRTG China Resources and Transportation Li : Circulars - Letter to Shareholders who have elected to receive the Corporate Communications through the Company's Official Website

07/30/2019 | 07:20am EDT

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED

中國資源交通集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 269)

31 July 2019

Dear Shareholders,

Letter to Shareholders who have elected to receive

the Corporate Communications through the Company's Official Website

We hereby notify you that the following corporate communications of the Company (the "Corporate Communications"), in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's official website at www.crtg.com.hk(the "Website"):

  1. Annual Report 2019;
  2. Circular dated 31 July 2019 relating to the proposed grant of general mandates to issue new shares, proposed re-election of directors and notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM"); and
  3. Proxy Form for use at the AGM to be held on 26 September 2019.

You may access the Corporate Communications by browsing the "Investor Relations" section at the Website.

Shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") who have chosen to receive the Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Website and, for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the above documents, will upon request in writing to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Progressive Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), be promptly sent the documents in printed form free of charge. Please complete Part A of the attached Instruction Slip and return the completed Instruction Slip to the Branch Share Registrar by facsimile at (852) 2861 1465, by email to crtg269-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comor by post using the mailing label provided.

Please note that you may change your choice of means of receipt (whether by positive consent or by deemed consent) at any time, free of charge by completing Part B of the Instruction Slip and returning the completed Instruction Slip to the Branch Share Registrar using any of the above-mentioned methods.

For any query, please call the Branch Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

By order of the Board

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED

Cao Zhong

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of Shareholders, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

Disclaimer

CRTG - China Resources and Transportation Group Limited published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 11:19:11 UTC
Advertisement

