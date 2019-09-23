Log in
CRTG China Resources and Transportation Li : Voluntary Announcement - Bankruptcy Petition Filed Against a Director of the Company

09/23/2019 | 12:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED

中國資源交通集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 269)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BANKRUPTCY PETITION FILED AGAINST A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Resources and Transportation Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

As confirmed by Mr. Cao Zhong ("Mr. Cao"), the chairman and an executive director of the Company, Li Ka Shing (Canada) Foundation has filed a bankruptcy petition against Mr. Cao (the "Bankruptcy Petition").

As the Bankruptcy Petition is still at preliminary stage, the Company has not obtained sufficient information from Mr. Cao on the Bankruptcy Petition to analyse its impact on the Group (if any). The Company will continuously follow up on the progress of the Bankruptcy Petition and make further announcement to update the shareholders of the Company as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

China Resources and Transportation Group Limited

Fung Tsun Pong

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 23 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises six executive directors, namely Messrs Cao Zhong, Fung Tsun Pong, Jiang Tao, Tsang Kam Ching, David, Gao Zhiping and Duan Jingquan; a non-executive director, namely Mr. Suo Suo Stephen and four independent non-executive directors, namely Messrs Yip Tak On, Jing Baoli, Bao Liang Ming and Xue Baozhong.

Disclaimer

CRTG - China Resources and Transportation Group Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 04:21:00 UTC
