CRTG China Resources and Transportation Li : Voluntary Announcement - Bankruptcy Petition Filed Against a Director of the Company

CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION GROUP LIMITED

中國資源交通集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 269)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BANKRUPTCY PETITION FILED AGAINST A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Resources and Transportation Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

As confirmed by Mr. Cao Zhong ("Mr. Cao"), the chairman and an executive director of the Company, Li Ka Shing (Canada) Foundation has filed a bankruptcy petition against Mr. Cao (the "Bankruptcy Petition").

As the Bankruptcy Petition is still at preliminary stage, the Company has not obtained sufficient information from Mr. Cao on the Bankruptcy Petition to analyse its impact on the Group (if any). The Company will continuously follow up on the progress of the Bankruptcy Petition and make further announcement to update the shareholders of the Company as and when appropriate.

Hong Kong, 23 September 2019

